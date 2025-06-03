Dubai student boom as 29% surge in international enrolment signals new global education hotspot

With new universities , a major rise in foreign students, and world-class infrastructure, Dubai is rewriting the rules on global higher education.

Dubai is making bold moves on the world stage — not just in finance or real estate, but now as a rising education superpower.

Latest data from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) reveals a 29 per cent spike in international student enrolment, with more than 42,000 students now studying across 41 licensed institutions. Four new international campuses opened this year alone.

Dubai student growth

These insights were highlighted during a briefing, hosted by L.E.K. Consulting’s Global Education Practice in Dubai, which convened senior stakeholders, policymakers, and higher education leaders to discuss Dubai’s accelerating transformation into a world-class higher education destination.

The event featured key perspectives from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

According to L.E.K. Consulting’s research and analysis, Dubai presents “one of the most compelling growth markets globally for higher education,” driven by key factors, including a growing high school student base, increasing demand for transnational education, the presence of globally recognised university brands, student-friendly infrastructure, and strong post-study employment pathways.

Latest figures from the KHDA highlight this strong growth momentum across the sector.

More than 42,000 students are now enrolled across 41 private higher education institutions in the emirate that are licensed and regulated by the KHDA, with an increase of around 20 per cent increase in overall student enrolment in the 2024-25 academic year.

International student enrolment has surged by 29 per cent compared to the previous year, now representing 35 per cent of total enrolments in the city’s higher education institutions, which are licensed by the KHDA.

Meanwhile, Emirati participation in international universities has also grown by 22 per cent, underscoring Dubai’s dual appeal to both domestic and global learners. Four new international institutions opened in the current academic year alone.

The strong growth supports KHDA’s Education 33 strategy, and specifically its City of Students initiative, which aims to raise international student enrolment to 50 per cent by 2033, transforming the emirate into a world-leading destination for quality higher education.

Dr. Wafi Dawood, CEO of the Strategic Development Sector at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, said: “Dubai’s continued growth as a global hub for higher education is testament to our leadership’s vision and the ambitious goals of the Dubai Plan 33 and its social and economic agendas and driven by our Education 33 strategy.

“We are creating new opportunities for transnational education, strengthening Dubai’s position as a city where learners, educators, and institutions from around the world can connect, collaborate, and thrive.

“Through E33, we are building a future where Dubai is not only a destination for quality education, but a centre of knowledge, innovation, and opportunity.”

As the demand for transnational education, upskilling, and reskilling intensifies, the emirate’s blend of strategic policy, global connectivity, and education quality continues to position it as a top-tier alternative to traditional study destinations.

Ashwin Assomull, Partner and Head of the Global Education Practice at L.E.K. Consulting, said: “With a growing pool of graduates from our wonderful array of international schools in the city, Dubai presents a significant opportunity for international universities to meet the evolving needs of both local and international students.

“Amid increasing regulatory restrictions in traditional anglophone markets, Dubai’s world-class higher education infrastructure, global connectivity, favourable cost structure, and reputation for safety present unparalleled opportunities for students, operators, and investors to capitalise on this transformative growth.”

