Taaleem opens DBS Mira with over 700 students across FS1 to Year 6

Dubai British School (DBS) Mira, Taaleem Holdings’ second greenfield school and fifth opening under the DBS brand, is now officially open.

Dubai education provider Taaleem announced the opening of the school at full first-year capacity of 708 students. Located in Emaar’s family-friendly Mira Oasis 2, the school joins Taaleem’s growing network of high-quality British curriculum schools in the region.

DBS Mira is initially welcoming students aged between three and 11 in Early Years Foundation Stage 1 to Year 6. It is expected to serve more than 1,800 students once the campus is fully utilised.

DBS Mira joins DBS Jumeira, which was opened in August last year, and has experienced extremely strong demand since its launch. Student numbers increased from 550 at launch to 830 for the new academic year.

Taaleem’s commitment to delivering world-class education is reflected across its growing premium school network. This includes the expected opening of Harrow International Schools Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2026, bringing one of the world’s most prestigious British school brands to the region.

Sam Truman, Chief Operating Officer at Taaleem, commented: “The official opening of DBS Mira represents a proud moment for Taaleem and sees the complete delivery of our strategy set out at the time of our IPO to open four new premium schools in the UAE.

“Opening with more than 700 students in its first year shows the strength of the DBS brand and the confidence families have in our schools. We’re delighted to welcome all our students at DBS Mira and across the Taaleem portfolio to the new academic year.”

The purpose-built DBS Mira campus will provide students with an inspiring learning environment. The campus features state-of-the-art facilities, including indoor and outdoor sports areas, libraries, innovative learning hubs, and a well-equipped auditorium – all of which are designed to support students’ academic, creative and personal development.

Amy Falhi, Principal at DBS Mira, added: “From the outset, this school was designed to reflect the core principles of the DBS brand through a bespoke, values-based curriculum and a learning environment where every child can thrive.

“The response from the community has been exceptional, with enrolment exceeding our expectations, reinforcing the reputation of the DBS brand in the UAE. I am extremely confident that DBS Mira will equip all our students with the skills, knowledge and character they require for future success.”