Empower to build new district cooling plant at Dubai Science Park

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC ( Empower ) has signed a contract to design a new district cooling plant at Dubai Science Park.

The facility will have a total production capacity of 47,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) and will serve nearly 80 mixed-use buildings in the community. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and forms part of Empower’s broader expansion strategy to meet the rising demand for energy-efficient district cooling services across Dubai.

Empower expands district cooling in Dubai

Dubai Science Park, the Middle East’s first free zone dedicated to the science sector, is home to hundreds of companies and more than 3,000 specialised professionals.

The community has established itself as a hub for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and multinational corporations working in research, innovation, and scientific development.

Empower confirmed that the new facility will integrate advanced, award-winning technologies, including thermal energy storage systems that reduce peak load pressure on the electricity grid and treated sewage effluent technology that limits freshwater consumption.

Artificial intelligence applications will also be deployed to boost operational efficiency and sustainability.

The company currently holds more than 80 per cent of Dubai’s district cooling market and continues to invest in modernising its facilities to support the city’s growing residential, commercial, and institutional demand.

“Empower is advancing its ambitious expansion plans by building new plants equipped with the latest technologies, under a strategic framework that places sustainability at the core of operations,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“This approach is aligned with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reduce electricity and water consumption and position Dubai as a global hub for the green economy,” he added.

Upon completion, the new plant will deliver reliable, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly cooling solutions to the mixed-use community, which includes residential, commercial, and research facilities.