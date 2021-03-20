Dubai says non-urgent surgeries to resume as Covid pressure eases

Dubai Health Authority has issued a circular to announce the resumption of elective and non-urgent surgeries as the emirate aims to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The authority said non urgent procedures in DHA-licenced hospitals and clinics will resume from Sunday.

In January, DHA directed hospitals and clinics to suspend all elective surgeries as Dubai dealt with rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

The order, which aims to ensure medical facilities have the capacity to deal with a possible surge in hospitalisation, was initially intended for a month but was later extended.

. @DHA_Dubai issues a circular allowing the resumption of Elective and Non-Urgent Surgical Procedures in DHA Licensed Hospitals and one day surgery centres with effect from 21 March. #Dubai — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 20, 2021

The decision comes as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 2,013 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 438,638.

‏‏MoHAP also announced five deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,433 while 2,240 individuals have fully recovered in the same period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 420,736.