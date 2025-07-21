Abu Dhabi’s vaccine distribution hub activated with first shipment

The vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi has been launched following the arrival of the facility’s first shipments.

Developed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) in partnership with leading global and regional stakeholders, the hub is a strategic milestone in the emirate’s vision to strengthen global health security, ensure equitable vaccine access, and build resilient supply chains across the region.

The activation of the hub follows an agreement signed between the DoH and GSK during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week in 2024 to establish regional vaccine distribution capabilities in the emirate. The facility becomes GSK’s first vaccine distribution centre in the Middle East and the fourth worldwide.

Located in KEZAD and operated by Rafed, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the hub was developed by DoH in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), GSK, AD Ports Group, Etihad Cargo, and KEZAD Group.

Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, commented: “The operational launch of Abu Dhabi’s regional vaccine hub signals our readiness to serve the region with speed, precision, and reliability.

“More than a logistics milestone, this reflects our long-term vision to position Abu Dhabi as a trusted partner in global health where innovation and resilience translate into timely access and measurable public health impact. Through this hub, we are making vaccines more accessible to communities across borders and strengthening the UAE’s leadership in preventive, future-ready healthcare.”

The hub leverages Abu Dhabi’s strategic location, its advanced cold-chain logistics infrastructure, and a regulatory environment that is both agile and supportive of innovation.

The hub’s activation also marks one of the first major operational milestones under HELM – Abu Dhabi’s Life Science Cluster, which was officially launched in April 2025. As the emirate’s flagship platform for driving life sciences investment, innovation, and global collaboration, HELM brings together government, industry, and academia to strengthen the capital’s position as a preferred global partner in precision health, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and biopharmaceutical logistics.

Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager, GSK Gulf, added: “The launch of our vaccine distribution hub in Abu Dhabi represents a shared commitment to health security, innovation, and access. Through our strategic partnership with DoH and local stakeholders, we are combining scientific excellence with operational strength to ensure timely, efficient delivery of vaccines across the region.

“The integration of this hub under HELM further demonstrates GSK’s pioneering stance and alignment with Abu Dhabi’s vision for driving impactful outcomes in the life sciences sector on a regional and global scale. This initiative is also a testament to Abu Dhabi’s position in the global value chain, strengthening its role in global health and innovation.”

The facility will manage a portfolio of more than 20 vaccines, including those for paediatric and adult populations, supporting lifelong immunisation strategies across multiple markets. Designed for scalability, the hub can accommodate emerging vaccine technologies and increased regional demand, while maintaining the highest global quality and safety standards.

As operator of the facility, Rafed, has deployed advanced cold-chain and smart distribution technologies that preserve vaccine integrity and ensure end-to-end visibility throughout the logistics process. The hub is fully integrated with Etihad Cargo’s PharmaLife network, which connects Abu Dhabi to more than 100 international destinations and offers time-sensitive, temperature-controlled freight services tailored for pharmaceutical products.

Mohammad Mustafa Saeed, Chief Executive Officer of Rafed, said: “As a PureHealth company, Rafed is committed to delivering healthcare excellence through world-class pharmaceutical logistics. The launch of this regional vaccine distribution hub is a tangible expression of our strategy to strengthen health systems, improve access, and build resilience across borders.

“By deploying advanced cold-chain and smart distribution technologies, we are enabling real-time, end-to-end visibility. We remain focused on supporting governments and health partners with confidence and reliability to achieve better health outcomes for communities from Abu Dhabi across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.”