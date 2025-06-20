DoH and Sanofi partner to develop new global vaccines in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) and Sanofi, one of the world’s leading biopharma companies, will team up to develop new global vaccines and strengthen regional capabilities in vaccine manufacturing.

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding to this effect at the BIO International Convention 2025, in Boston, USA, recently. Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Laurie Gery, Global Head of Business Development, Vaccines at Sanofi, were present at the signing ceremony.

DoH and Sanofi strengthen health collaboration

The collaboration will leverage Abu Dhabi’s health-tech ecosystem and advanced research infrastructure and Sanofi’s research and development expertise. It reflects Abu Dhabi’s goal to establish the emirate as a leading centre for bio- and pharmaceutical innovation.

Both entities will collaborate to streamline regulatory processes, enhance manufacturing preparedness, and foster knowledge sharing among local and international experts.

Dr Asma Al Mannaei, Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the DoH, commented: “DoH is partnering with Sanofi to expedite the development of new global vaccines. This initiative aims to shorten the timeline from early research to public availability by utilising advanced technologies, real-time data analysis, and conducting parallel clinical trial phases.

“By combining Sanofi’s global scientific expertise with Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, we set new benchmarks for resilience, innovation and international partnerships. Abu Dhabi offers a globally connected, purpose-driven environment for leading research, and together we will drive a transformative change that will safeguard the health and well-being of our community while contributing to global health security.”

Both organisations will advance clinical research and development planning, optimise resource allocation and establish the foundational terms for funding and access.

DoH and Sanofi are collaborating in other areas as well. In 2022, the two parties agreed to work on four strategic healthcare priorities, including hematology and oncology, rare metabolic diseases, diabetes management and vaccines.

Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager Greater Gulf, Vaccines, Sanofi, added: “The Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi marks an encouraging step towards advancing global health security while reflecting our shared interest in addressing global health challenges through scientific partnership.

“This agreement allows us to examine how Sanofi’s experience in vaccine development could complement Abu Dhabi’s growing R&D ecosystem. Through this initial framework, we look forward to exploring opportunities for public-private collaboration in healthcare innovation.”