Adam El-Daba on solving Africa’s vaccine crisis and investing in purpose-driven business

At first glance, Adam El-Daba could be mistaken for a textbook high-growth entrepreneur – CEO of El Daba Holding , founder of Gennecs Pharmaceuticals, principal investor in Gennvax, and angel backer of over 18 companies across five countries. But beneath the bullet points is a deeper motivation. For El-Daba, business has never been about following the market – it’s about serving the moment. It’s about identifying overlooked needs and delivering real-world solutions with precision, empathy, and scale.

“If there’s a common thread behind everything I do, it’s impact – paired with timing,” he says. “I’m drawn to ventures where I can help build something that moves people’s lives forward, whether that’s through housing, nutrition, or healthcare access. But timing is crucial.”

That instinct has enabled him to thrive across sectors most investors steer away from. It’s a strategy that puts him in spaces where complexity reigns – from vaccine innovation to commodities trading and sustainable food systems. “Most investors avoid them because of the complexity or long ROI cycles. That’s exactly why I lean in. I’m comfortable with complexity – and I’m not afraid of building where others hesitate, especially if the need is urgent and the impact is real.”

The vaccine gap that sparked a movement

El-Daba’s foray into healthcare wasn’t born from market analysis or sectoral trend reports – it was born from a visceral, emotional reaction to a problem most global investors overlook. “What opened my eyes – and frankly shocked me – was discovering that Africa needs over 1.3 billion vaccine doses each year, yet receives no more than 60–70 per cent of that,” he explains. “Imagine how many children are denied a fair, healthy start in life because of that gap.”

Then came the statistic that changed everything: 99.9 per cent of Africa’s vaccines are imported. “I knew I couldn’t look away. I invested time, energy, and capital to understand why this gap exists – and how we could help close it.”

That commitment became the blueprint for Gennecs and Gennvax – one focused on affordable therapeutics, the other on full-cycle vaccine production. “We’re not just another pharmaceutical company. We’re an answer to a deeply entrenched problem.” Gennvax is now building one of Africa’s first end-to-end vaccine manufacturing facilities in Egypt – designed to meet both local and continental demand, while reducing dependence on imports.

“Our edge lies in blending world-class R&D and regulatory standards with local insight and speed. We’re not trying to replicate someone else’s model – we’re building a new one, tailored for the Middle East and Africa, with global partnerships, WHO alignment, and an unapologetic focus on access and equity.”

But El-Daba is quick to point out that such a bold undertaking is not a solo act. “Of course, none of this would be possible without our partners. Their belief, support, and technical expertise are the engine behind the mission. Together, we’re proving that Africa doesn’t have to wait in line for innovation – we can lead.”

Founder-first investing, not idea-first

El-Daba’s reputation as an angel investor is well-earned, but his thesis is different from the norm. “To be honest, I don’t invest in ideas – I invest in people. And not just any people – the kind who are ready for the rollercoaster, not just the highlight reel.”

What he seeks in founders is not polish or pedigree but resilience, clarity, and shared purpose. “In every company I’m involved with, the founders aren’t just colleagues – they’re family. And the flavour that makes the whole dish come together? That’s the rest of the team, who I also consider family. Everyone brings their own spice, and if the kitchen’s working, you’ve got a recipe for something special.”

“I’m hands-on, but not hovering. I empower my teams as much as possible, but I’m also not afraid to dive deep into the details. Whether it’s biotech, commodities, or tech, I make it a point to understand the technical side – not just the business case.”

His own origin story as a founder reflects this ethos. “Back in my early 20s, I was working for a company in Toronto… great salary, great growth. Then I made what most people would call a ridiculous decision: I quit. No real-world business experience. No MBA. No fallback plan. Just belief and a gut feeling that I wanted to build something of my own.”

“The first couple of apps we built were total flops. I still remember the sting – but I also remember how we kept going. And eventually, one of those risks turned into a company that changed everything.”

“Sometimes the worst decisions on paper are the ones that shape your future the most.”

Building institutions that outlast the founder

What sets El-Daba apart isn’t just scale or diversification, but his systems thinking. “Leadership isn’t one-size-fits-all – it’s more like tailoring a suit to fit each team. But one rule holds everywhere: people matter most. I lead with clarity and empathy, and I listen – even when I already have an answer. The biggest lesson I’ve learned across sectors? Collaboration beats control. The best ideas often come from where you least expect them – if you’re open enough to hear them.”

At El Daba Holding, this mindset manifests in multi-sector growth anchored in local relevance. “I try not to focus too much on the role we want to play – instead, I focus on the steps we can take today to make a small, meaningful difference.”

The healthcare vertical has become one of the most defining. “If what we’re doing gives just one investor the confidence to bet on this region, then we’ve already made a dent.”

El-Daba sees legacy through a personal lens. “The immediate definition that comes to mind is: my father. If you truly want to understand legacy – not just as a word, but as a living example – then he’s the blueprint. I might be biased (or definitely am), but anyone who knows him and is reading this will agree without hesitation.”

“Legacy isn’t just about what people say after you’re gone – it’s about the quiet respect, admiration, and impact you carry while you’re still here.”

Off the pitch, on point

When El-Daba isn’t launching healthcare ventures or scaling region-wide operations, he’s either mentoring future founders or playing football. And for him, the two aren’t so different.

“Football, for me, isn’t just a sport – it’s a leadership masterclass in disguise. It teaches you how to trust your team, adapt your strategy on the fly, and most importantly, how to stop chasing the ball and start reading the game.”

He sees himself not as a traditional CEO, but as a guide on the pitch. “I’m more of the player-coach guiding the team to reach their full potential, making sure no one’s afraid to try, fail, or learn.”

“If you’re afraid to shoot, you’ll never score (and yes, I’ve definitely missed a few open goals myself).”

Philanthropy, mentorship, and sport are not sidelines – they are how he tests ideas, builds community, and stays grounded. “I always walk in thinking I’m going to teach – and leave realising I’ve been the one learning… You not only pick up new insights, but you learn how to work with character, how to listen better, and how to build trust in all directions. It’s like football with fewer shin injuries… and maybe a plate of good food on the side.”

As for how he wants to be remembered? He answers with the same clarity that has defined his ventures. “If people look back and say, ‘He built bridges where others saw borders – and he made us laugh while doing it,’ I’ll happily take that epitaph.”