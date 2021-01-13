Dubai entities ink deal to facilitate raft of new residency permits, visas

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA–Dubai) and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) have signed a partnership agreement to facilitate processes for the issuance of residency permits and special visas.

These include the virtual working programmes, the so-called golden visas for investors and retirement visa for retirees as the UAE seeks to increase its long-term attractiveness to expats.

Arabian Business has previously reported on how the raft of new residency visas are likely to be popular among both Indian and British companies and individuals.

The agreement, which will also see GDRFA-Dubai and Dubai Tourism developing new proposals, supports the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a stable international investment destination and the preferred destination for tourism and residency.

The partnership agreement will facilitate the issuance of residency permits for investors, entrepreneurs, and retirees.

Cruise ships and yachts are also covered by the agreement, which facilitates entry and exit procedures for crews and passengers, a statement said, adding that GDRFA-Dubai and Dubai Tourism will have additional discussions to better understand the needs of cruise ship and yacht owners.

GDRFA – Dubai is tasked with regulating the entry and exit of travellers to the UAE through the Emirate of Dubai

The agreement was signed by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general, GDRFA-Dubai, and Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai Tourism.

Al Marri said the agreement comes after “challenging times” during which Dubai was able to “preserve its global reputation and stand with strength and confidence in effectively dealing with the impact of the pandemic”.

Almarri added: “With a modern lifestyle, world class infrastructure and healthcare system, and a diversity of tourism experiences, Dubai offers the perfect residency option for entrepreneurs, investors and professionals.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director general, GDRFA-Dubai

“As we continuously strive to innovate in showcasing the city as a must-visit destination, spurred on by new trends in global travel and the significant shift that we are now seeing in the way people choose to work, our partnership with GDRFA will help further enhance the initiatives launched by Dubai Tourism including the Retire in Dubai and Virtual Working programmes aimed at reinforcing Dubai’s status as the lifestyle and tourism destination of choice and the leading hub for remote work, entrepreneurship and investment.”