UAE grants 10-year Golden Visas to ‘top talent’

‘Golden Visas’ will be issued for all doctors, PhD holders and engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology.

In a tweet on Sunday, UAE’s Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, revealed that the Golden Visa, which grants holders 10 years’ residency in the UAE, will also be given to outstanding graduates from accredited universities in the country (with a GPA of 3.8 or more) and to top high school graduates and their families.

“This is the first push in a series of such moves. We want to retain the talents and brains in the country so they can continue on this journey of innovation and development with us,” tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.

Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families. We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020

Golden residency will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and viruses, announced Sheikh Mohammed.

This is not the first time long-term residency visas have been granted. Earlier in May, a total of 212 doctors working for the Dubai Health Authority were awarded 10-year ‘Golden Visas’ by Sheikh Mohammed for their part in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as part of continued efforts to attract top talent to the UAE. In September, Dubai launched a retirement programme for resident expatriates and foreigners over the age of 55 granting them five-year renewable residency.

Back in 2019, the UAE opened long-term residency permits to eligible foreign executive directors if they earned a monthly salary of AED30,000 ($8,200).