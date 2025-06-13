Saudi Crown Prince declines invitation to attend G7 summit meeting

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has decided not to attend next week’s Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada.

Saudi Arabia is not part of G7 (comprising the United States of America, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Japan, and Canada), but the host country invites a few influential world leaders, and Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, extended an invitation to Prince Salman this year.

A senior diplomat, briefed on plans, told Reuters about Prince Salman’s decision. No reasons were given.

The G7 annual gathering is being held this year in Kananaskis in the Canadian Rockies, from June 15-17.

The Saudi Crown Prince was also invited to the Summit in Italy last year but had declined. Leaders from Ukraine, Mexico, India, Australia, South Africa, South Korea and Brazil are expected to join the G7 Summit.