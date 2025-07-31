Arada triples H1 2025 sales to AED 9.15bn amid demands for high-end property in the UAE

Arada reported triple the sales in the first half of 2025. An estimated AED 9.15 billion was generated in transactions as demand for premium residential properties continues to rise across the UAE. The master developer saw a 336 per cent increase in the value of property sold at its projects in Dubai and Sharjah, driven by new launches and growing interest in existing master-planned communities.

Arada sold 2,382 homes during the first six months of the year in total, a 247 per cent gain on the same period in 2024. The developer’s best-performing projects during this period included precision wellness destination Akala, which was launched in Dubai in May, and the 2,000 villa and townhouse community Masaar 2, which was launched in Sharjah in February and sold out in just three hours.

Arada’s sales figures have been bolstered by the strong performances of property markets in both Sharjah and Dubai. Recent data issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department showed a 48 per cent rise in the value of property sold in the six months of 2025 to AED 27 billion, compared to the same period a year previously. Meanwhile, Dubai continued to cement its position as a global property hotspot, with a 25 per cent increase in the value of real estate sold to AED 431 billion.

“At Arada, we have always believed that when people and spaces connect with purpose, the results can be transformational,” said HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada.

“That philosophy has guided every community we’ve built, and the exceptional performance we’ve seen in the first half of this year proves that a long-term, people-first strategy consistently delivers meaningful value for residents and investors alike.”

Arada aims for full-year sales of AED 15 billion, while the master developer is also on schedule to complete and deliver 2,000 homes this year. Earlier this month, Arada concluded its latest visit to the global financial markets with the closure of a $450 million sukuk.

“We’re looking to build on the excellent sales results from the first six months of the year by launching a further three projects across the UAE in the second half of 2025, which will together total around 5,000 new homes,” said Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada.

“In addition, as we gear up for the launch of our first projects in Australia, we will continue to identify new opportunities and partnerships not just in the UAE but overseas as well.”