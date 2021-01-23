Renovation plan revealed for Al Fahidi Fort, former HQ of Dubai ruler

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has announced the start of a rehabilitation project of the historical Al Fahidi Fort, a former home of the emirate’s ruler.

The project is being carried out as part of the vision of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum to promote the fort, now home to the Dubai Museum, as a cultural landmark and preserve the emirate’s civilisational and cultural heritage.

Sheikh Hamdan, also chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, said: “As one of the country’s historic attractions, Al Fahidi Fort has a special significance in Dubai’s history as it has witnessed key phases of Dubai’s transformation over the past 200 years.

“Following the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the preservation of historic buildings, we launched a rehabilitation project for this important monument so that it can continue to serve as a cultural centre in Dubai and an essential component of Dubai’s cultural scene.

“Our historical assets are our treasures, and we must continue to protect and preserve them for future generations.”

As part of the rehabilitation plan, Dubai Culture has announced that Al Fahidi Fort will be temporarily closed due to the renovation work.Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture, said: “Al Fahidi Fort highlights our rich heritage and is a prominent monument that reflects our cultural identity and values.

“Today, this historical landmark is gaining huge importance as one of the most attractive cultural destinations in the emirate. This monument also holds a prominent place on the cultural tourism map, both locally and internationally, serving as a destination for visitors and tourists from abroad.”

Located at the southern end of the Dubai Creek, the Al Fahidi Fort was built in 1787 and served as the headquarters for the ruler of the emirate. It was restored during the reign of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

In 1971, the year when the UAE was founded, Al Fahidi Fort was officially inaugurated as the Dubai Museum and began showcasing the history and heritage of the emirate of Dubai.In 1995, the second section of the museum located under the fort was opened, which contains exhibits and collections from the period before the discovery of oil as well as antiquities that were found in Dubai’s archaeological sites.

The rehabilitation project of Al Fahidi Fort comes as part of the second phase of the redevelopment of the Dubai Historical District

Al Fahidi Fort welcomed around 1.5 million visitors in 2019, bringing the total number of visitors to the museum since its inauguration to almost 17 million visitors from across the world.

The rehabilitation project of Al Fahidi Fort comes as part of the second phase of the redevelopment of the Dubai Historical District, a joint project between the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Dubai Municipality and the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.