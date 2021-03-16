UAE’s golden jubilee celebrations set to start on April 6

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced that the “Year of the 50th” as the nation celebrates its Golden Jubilee, will officially start on April 6.

Running until March 31 2022, the UAE will host year-long initiatives, activities and grand celebrations that will be governed by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Sheikh Khalifa said: “Year of the 50th represents a historic defining moment in our journey that started immediately after the declaration of the UAE’s union in 1971. It’s an acknowledgement of the resolute will and strong determination our Founding Fathers had while building up their nation.

“It also comes in recognition of the sincere efforts made by our citizens for our nation to be what we are seeing today as one of the best growing and fastest developing countries in the world.”

He also said he valued the efforts made by expats who have shared with Emirati citizens the same journey and the efforts to build the nation, adding: “Year of the 50th is an opportunity to contemplate the achievements made over 50 years at a time we are gearing up for the next journey.”

The celebration includes a series of initiatives to mark the UAE’s history, values and achievements.

Sheikh Khalifa (pictured above) said: “We are living in a rapidly changing world. Amid this change, there are opportunities up for grabs to drive innovation and creativity. Therefore, we’ll have to double efforts to generate novel ideas, and quality initiatives to preserve our heritage and values and protect the cultural diversity of our society. As such, these initiatives should contribute to creating a better tomorrow with a brighter future for our nation.”

The Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In addition to governing the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, developing a comprehensive preparation plan and forming organisation teams to execute plans to mark the nation’s 50th anniversary in 2021, the committee is working on a diverse agenda built on four strategic pillars that cover several development initiatives aimed at driving changes through socio-economic and developmental policies for generations to come.

Further information on the Year of the 50th can be found at www.UAEyearof.ae