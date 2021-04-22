Oman to ban arrivals from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh as part of latest Covid-19 measures

Travellers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be banned from entering Oman, from Saturday, as the sultanate continues to battle against increasing Covid-19 cases.

The decision comes following a meeting of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and includes transit passengers who have passed through any of the three countries over the past 14 days.

According to a report on the Oman News Agency website the ban will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday and continue “till further notice”. Omani citizens, diplomats or health workers and their families are exempt from the new ruling,

The committee has also announced that children below the age of 12 will be prohibited from entering commercial complexes and other trade outlets. Meanwhile, commercial complexes, commercial outlets, restaurants and cafeterias are limited to a 50 percent capacity.

“Legal action will be taken against any party that fails to abide by the decision,” said the report.

Remote learning will also continue for school students, “except for Class 12 students and students required to be present for application parts of their specialisations, such as students of colleges of medicine, health sciences or vocational training”, the report added.

Oman has reported 183,770 cases of coronavirus to date, while the Sultanate’s death toll currently stands at 1,926.