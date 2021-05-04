UAE, Kuwait send oxygen to India amid second coronavirus wave

India received urgently needed coronavirus-related supplies on Tuesday from the UAE and Kuwait, among other countries, its foreign affairs ministry said.

The shipment included oxygen tanks and concentrators, ventilators, and other medical equipment. Coronavirus cases in India have hit record highs in the past couple weeks, and there are oxygen shortages throughout the country.

While shipments containing liquid oxygen tanks arrived from the UAE at the Mundra Port on India’s western coast, a flight carrying 282 oxygen cylinders, 60 oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical supplies arrived on Tuesday from Kuwait, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said.

“Further consolidating our comprehensive strategic partnership, 7 ISO tanks with 20 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) each arrived at Mundra Port (India). First such shipment of LMO to India. Deeply value the support from UAE,” tweeted the ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“This will help augment oxygen availability,” the tweet said.

Kuwait’s Ambassador to India said a ship will depart from Al-Shuaiba Port on Tuesday for India carrying three tanks, each with a capacity of 25 metric tonnes, with a total of 75 metric tonnes, and 1,000 gas cylinders with a capacity of 40 litres and other relief material.

The UAE has previously sent cryogenic oxygen tanks to India, while Saudi Arabia has sent 80 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen.

Hospitals in India’s capital city Delhi and many other states have been sending an SOS for oxygen supplies as the number of Covid-19 patients requiring oxygen support has left hospitals scrambling for supplies. Patients in Delhi hospitals have died due to shortages.

The fresh consignments from the two Gulf countries – with which India has special relationships – is part of major international assistance to the South Asian country to help it to cope with the current crisis as its healthcare infrastructure is overwhelmed.

India on Tuesday registered 357,229 new Covid-19 cases and 3,449 new fatalities in the preceding 24 hours.

The US, the UK, France, Germany and several other countries have announced their plans to rush various medical equipment, medicine, oxygen tanks and cylinders, and PPE kits to India.

The external affairs ministry spokesman also announced the arrival of the fifth in a series of shipments carrying medical equipment from the US on Tuesday, carrying 545 oxygen concentrators.

The US Department of Defense has said that the final two flights of Covid-19 aid slated for India have been delayed due to maintenance issues and will reach the country by Wednesday.

The White House had announced that the US will be delivering medical supplies worth over $100 million in the coming days to India.

India also received another set of supplies from the UK in the southern city of Chennai on Tuesday.