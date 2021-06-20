Oman orders evening curfew as part of continued efforts to combat Covid-19

Oman has re-introduced an evening curfew until further notice as the Sultanate strives to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic ordered the ban on the movement of people and vehicles, as well as the closure of all public places and commercial activities, from 8pm to 4am, starting from Sunday.

Food stores, gas stations, health institutions and pharmacies are exempt from the order, as are delivery services for all goods.

A statement on the state-run Oman News Agency (ONA) said: “While appreciating the commitment of many individuals in society and across different establishments to precautionary measures aimed to curb the spread of the disease, the Supreme Committee expresses its astonishment and deep concern at the indifference of some people who continue to hold gatherings for various events in stark violation of the approved procedures.

“The committee warns that the (law and order) departments concerned are firm in undertaking (punitive) action adequate in this regard.”

On Thursday it was announced that 2,015 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed across the country, with no further data released over the weekend.

According to the most recent statistics, Oman has recorded 242,723 cases of Covid-19 since the onset of the global pandemic, which has claimed 2,626 lives in the Sultanate. There are 26,217 active cases, 382 of which are described as “serious” or “critical”.

Oman last introduced an evening curfew in May.