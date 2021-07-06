Abu Dhabi updates Covid home quarantine guidelines

Abu Dhabi has updated the home quarantine guidelines for those who have been in contact with a positive coronavirus case.

The latest measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 were announced by Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, on Tuesday.

Those vaccinated need to quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on the sixth day. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day seven.

Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on day 11. If the PCR test result is negative, they can remove the wristband on day 12.

People in contact and registered in the home quarantine programme can conduct a free walk-in PCR test and remove the wristband at Covid-19 prime assessment centres at Zayed Port, Mafraq Hospital and ADNEC (Abu Dhabi City), Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Khubiaisi, and Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra, as well as all SEHA hospitals in Al Dhafra.

It comes following updates to Abu Dhabi’s travel procedures for citizens and residents returning from abroad.

It was announced earlier this week that vaccinated travellers arriving from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on day six. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on day six.

The protocol applies to vaccinated UAE citizens and residents who received their second dose at least 28 days earlier, documented in the vaccine report on the Alhosn app.

Unvaccinated citizens and residents arriving in Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and take a PCR test on days six and 12. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 12 days and take another PCR test on day 11.