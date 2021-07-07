Emirates named most recommended brand in UAE, according to YouGov survey

Dubai-based Emirates Airline is the most recommended brand in the UAE, according to the latest survey from YouGov.

YouGov’s Recommend Rankings 2021 saw the carrier take the top spot, despite a turbulent year for the aviation industry as a whole, with Covid-enforced flight cancellations, border closures and movement restrictions.

Emirates refunded 2.7 million tickets last year and through to March 31, 2021, worth around $2.7 billion.

Its position follows strong showings in YouGov’s 2020 Best Brand Rankings, where it also topped the list.

Emirates was rated number one with a score of 91.4 percent, ahead of iPhone (89.4 percent), Adidas (88.8 percent), Nike (86.9 percent) and fellow UAE airline Etihad Airways taking fifth spot (86.3 percent).

Emaar (86.1 percent), Samsung Galaxy (86.1 percent), Almarai (84.9 percent), Skechers (84.4 percent) and Burj Al Arab (84.1 percent) complete the top ten list in the country.

YouGov also revealed the brands that made the greatest improvement to their recommend score among customers over the past 12 months. IndiGo noted the biggest uplift (of +12.4) from 49.2 last year to 61.6 this year.

Two other airlines, Flydubai and Air Arabia make an appearance on the list, with a change in score of 11.2 and 8.6, respectively.

Overall, the improvers list in the UAE has a dominance of airlines and destinations, reflecting the increasing appetite for a holiday among residents. With the rapid progression of the vaccination drive across the country, restrictions have eased and consumers’ confidence in stepping out has grown.

A’l Bahar at the Corniche Abu Dhabi (12.1), Saadiyat Island (8.6), Reel Cinemas (7.6) and Yas Island Abu Dhabi (7.5) fared notably well among their customers and secured a place in the list of improvers.

Finally, Extra Chewing Gum (8.3), Super Glue (7.9) and Domino’s Pizza (7.0) complete the 2021 improvers list in UAE.

Scott Booth, head of data products, MENA, said: “This year has been exceptional for sportswear brands and they dominate the most recommended rankings in the UAE. We even see travel and airline brands strengthening their position among consumers. In addition to this, most improved brands are focussed on airlines and destinations, highlighting the building appetite for travel amidst rampant vaccination in the country.”

The rankings are based on YouGov BrandIndex’s positive Recommend score, which measures the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague. Every brand has a minimum sample of 300 and has been tracked for at least six months, with all scores being rounded to a single decimal place.