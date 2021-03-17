Logistics Middle East award winners unveiled

The winners of the Logistics Middle East Awards (LME) 2021 were revealed on Tuesday in an evening of reflection on the past year and the achievements that came out of it, despite the crisis.

Some of the logistics industry’s top companies and professionals assembled at the JW Marriott Marquis while maintaining social distancing as well health and safety protocols to curb the spread of coronavirus.

While 2020 was a year of crisis, it has also brought out the best in supply chain operators. During the evening, the GCC’s logistics community recognised its achievements and resilience honouring those businesses that went above and beyond.

In total, 14 highly distinguished awards were presented to well deserving recipients. It was a very close race in every category this year and every company mentioned deserves a nod of recognition.

This year’s edition of the LME Awards would not have been possible without the support of sponsors such as LogSquare, IQ Fulfillment, ASYAD, Almajdouie, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Grand Freight X and ALS Logistics Solutions.

3PL OF THE YEAR

AIR CARGO OPERATOR OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Grand Freight X

BESPOKE LOGISTICS PROJECT OF THE YEAR

BREAKBULK OPERATOR OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Hellmann World-wide Logistics

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY OF THE YEAR

ENERGY SUPPLY CHAIN OF THE YEAR

EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

EXPRESS LOGISTICS COMPANY OF THE YEAR, sponsored by IQ Fulfillment

FMCG SUPPLY CHAIN OF THE YEAR

RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN HUB OF THE YEAR, ALS Logistics Solutions

SUPPLY CHAIN HUB OF THE YEAR, sponsored by Almajdouie

TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER OF THE YEAR, sponsored by ASYAD

THE PRIDE OF LOGISTICS AWARD

LOGISTICS EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR