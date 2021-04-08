Eagle Films announces star-studded summer line up

Eagle Films unveiled its summer line up on Thursday, which includes films across the action, thriller, horror and comedy genres.

“Wrath of Man”, “Vanquish” and “The Ice Road” will all make their debut this summer. The ninth “Saw” instalment “Spiral: From the new Book of Saw” and “Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard”, the sequel to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” are also coming out.

Rapidly evolving since the 1990s, Eagle Films is an international distributor and state-of-the-art producer.

“We acquired the exclusive MENA rights for the Miramax lineup back in 2019. The box office hit ‘The Gentelman’ was the first to be released out of the deal, ‘Wrath of Man’ is the second, and another blockbuster movie is also currently in Production and expected to be completed in 2022,” Eagle Films CEO, Jamal Sannan said.

“We recently signed a deal with STX studio for their blockbuster movie line up which includes another movie directed by Guy Richie for Jason Statham which is in production, and I can reveal that some of the scenes were shot recently in the Middle East,” he added.

The line up is star-packed, with Jason Stratham, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose all appearing on the silver screen.

Jamal Sannan, founder and CEO of Eagle Films Middle East

Eagle Films partner Millennium Media, home of The Expendables, Mechanic, and Rambo reboot franchise has also announced the fourth sequel of the

“Has Fallen” Franchise, Night Has Fallen which is expected to be completed in 2022.

Every year, Eagle films distributes over 200 Hollywood movies of which 40 percent are released theatrically, holding 45 percent of the distribution market share in the MENA region.