Arabian Business Talks exclusive: Jon Oringer webinar

On May 24, in an Arabian Business Talks exclusive, Eddie Taylor will sit down with Jon Oringer, founder of Shutterstock and the man once described as New York City’s “first tech billionaire”. In the last year, the 47-year-old has eased back from his role at the content subscription service he founded in 2003 with 30,000 of his own images and has headed south, co-founding Pareto Holdings in Miami, Florida, to fund, incubate and then launch new tech projects.

In a return to his tech start-up roots, he is hoping his experience in e-commerce, content, data and emerging technologies such as AI, and his partnership with a group of like-minded investors, can help unearth the next billion-dollar company – and has created a programme to harvest the best ideas from around the world.

The conversation will dive into his decision to rekindle the entrepreneurial flame, his investment philosophy and which sectors he believes the next transformative companies will come from. He will also look back on his journey, the failures that shaped him and the kind of entrepreneurs he likes to support – wherever in the world they may be.

A must-watch for a anyone interested in start-ups, tech, the VC space and leadership, this conversation will be available to subscribers of Arabian Business.

Sign up to the event by clicking here.