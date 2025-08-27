Dubai to host $1m AI film prize at 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026

Dubai is set to host the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in January 2026, under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, with a landmark announcement — the launch of the world’s largest prize for AI-generated films, valued at $1m.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the event reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for content creation and digital economy growth.

Running from January 9 to 11, 2026 across Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, the summit will be held under the theme “Content for Good.”

1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 in Dubai

The preparatory meetings for the summit brought together CEOs of leading social media platforms, global content creators, and industry experts to set the agenda.

Key discussions included AI adoption, intellectual property tools, monetisation strategies, and combating misinformation.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said: “The content economy is an economic power with limitless horizons. Today, the UAE is not only keeping pace with its developments but is also leading and charting new directions within that economy”.

The winning AI-generated short film will be honoured at the summit, while the top ten entries will be showcased. Films must be created entirely with AI, with storytelling, creativity, and alignment with humanitarian themes as key judging criteria.

In addition to the AI film prize, the summit unveiled significant funding programmes to support content creators and startups.

AED50m ($13.6m) has been allocated to the Creators Ventures Programme, offering grants and investment for projects with cultural and social impact

A new Content Creators Accelerator Programme, supported by Creators HQ and 500 Global, will provide mentorship, funding, and tools for the next generation of creative entrepreneurs

The launch of a Content Creation Companies Pavilion will give 100 SMEs and startups a platform to showcase their innovations, secure deals, and establish a presence in the UAE

The summit also announced five new ambassadors: Simon Squibb, Alexandra Mary Hirschi (“Supercar Blondie”), Khalid Al Ameri, Omar Farooq, and Ammar Kandil — each representing unique stories of creative entrepreneurship and global reach.

Key partners for the 2026 edition include SEE Holding, Emirates, MBC Group, Sony, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, alongside global tech giants such as Google, Meta, TikTok, YouTube, X, Snapchat, and Instagram.

The upcoming edition builds on the momentum of the 2025 summit, which attracted more than 15,000 creators, 420 speakers, and 125 global CEOs, generating 1.5bn digital interactions and 542m social media views.

With its expanded agenda and record funding commitments, the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 aims to accelerate global creative transformation, cementing Dubai’s reputation as a world-leading hub for the creator economy.