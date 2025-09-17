Dubai PodFest 2025 to host workshops with YouTube, TikTok and global podcast leaders

The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced a series of workshops at the fifth edition of Dubai PodFest , the region’s largest gathering of podcasters, taking place on September 30.

Organised under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the event will bring together leading regional and international media organisations and podcast platforms to explore the future of podcasting.

Coinciding with International Podcast Day, the workshops aim to develop the skills of audio content creators across the Arab world, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a leading hub for digital media.

Dubai PodFest 2025

Mahfoudha Saleh, Manager of Dubai PodFest, said: “The workshops build on DPC’s mission to nurture media talent and foster excellence in podcasting. This event provides a unique platform for sharing experiences and insights among audio content creators and offers a clear understanding of the steps required to elevate the industry in line with the global surge in podcast listenership and production.”

Workshops will feature top platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Podeo, Elwarsha, Dolby Atmos, Mics, Podheros, Under Pressure Podcast, Arabian Radio Network, and The Voice Centre.

The programme is divided into three tracks:

Creative skills and storytelling: Helping podcasters develop unique identities, presentation skills, and interactive dialogue techniques

With international and regional experts sharing best practices, PodFest 2025 is set to further strengthen the emirate’s position as a hub for innovation in digital media and podcasting.