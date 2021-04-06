Aldar launches Noya Viva on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island

Aldar Properties’s has announced the launch of the next phase of its Noya development on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island in a show of faith in the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s real estate market.

Construction of Noya Viva is set to begin in the last quarter of 2021 with handovers expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024. Upon its completion, Noya Viva will bring a further 480 homes to the Noya development, with four-bedroom villas and two- and three-bedroom townhouses available.

“The strong response we witnessed for the first phase of Noya is a clear testament to the strength and resilience of the Abu Dhabi real estate market and the continued appetite to live on Yas Island, one of the capital’s most desirable destinations,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development.

Noya Viva is the latest addition to Abu Dhabi-based construction giant Aldar’s residential portfolio on Yas Island, which includes Noya, Yas Acres, Water’s Edge, Lea, Ansam and Mayan.

Last October, Aldar Properties became the biggest listed developer in the UAE after its shares rose the most in six years on the back of an $8.2 billion deal with a state-owned entity in Abu Dhabi.

“Every aspect of Noya Viva, from the layout of the homes to the design of the communal outdoor spaces, has been carefully planned in response to our customers changing requirements,” he continued.

Prices at Noya Viva start from AED1.65 million ($449,222) and each unit comes with its own dedicated outdoor space, in response to the increased time people are spending at home post-pandemic.

The community focal point of Noya Viva is The Village, which will feature shops and cafes, sports, fitness, and health and wellbeing facilities, a mosque and a library. It will also be home to a British curriculum school, operated by Aldar Academies, which will cater to the island’s growing population.