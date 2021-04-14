Developer Bloom says new Abu Dhabi project sells out in six hours

Abu Dhabi-based real estate development company, Bloom Properties, on Wednesday announced that the first phase of its Aldhay project has sold out within six hours of release onto the market.

The company also announced in a statement that it will be releasing the second phase of the project for sale.

Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2023, Aldhay will add 181 two, three, four, and five-bedroom townhouses to the existing 457 villas and townhouses at Bloom Gardens.

Located on the Eastern Mangrove Corniche, Bloom said the price of Aldhay’s townhouses start from AED1.8 million.

Residents will have direct access to amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pools, kids play area, F&B outlets, prayer halls, male and female gyms, as well as retail shops, and educational institutes such as Brighton College Abu Dhabi.

A spokesman for Bloom Holding said: “We are delighted to witness the extremely positive response to Aldhay. This overwhelming success, with a six-hour sell-out of the first phase, reflects Bloom Holding’s commitment to keeping pace with the Emirate’s rapidly evolving and diversifying real estate landscape.

“We see a lot of reason for optimism in the real estate market and we are very confident in the quality of Bloom’s products, as buyers will always feel they are investing in a premium asset that provides great value.

“The Abu Dhabi real-estate market is stable and maturing, and we are confident that 2021 will be a positive year for Bloom Holding, as well as the real estate market in Abu Dhabi – especially given that there is an increase in demand and appetite for high-end residential communities complimented by world-class amenities.”