Abu Dhabi’s ADGM launches real estate advertising permit to curb fake listings

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has launched a new real estate advertising permit service requiring all property listings within its jurisdiction to obtain prior approval, in a move aimed at cutting fake adverts and strengthening oversight.

The service was introduced by ADGM’s Registration Authority in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the financial centre said.

It will be delivered through ADGM’s AccessRP platform and is already in effect across Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands, which fall under ADGM’s jurisdiction.

The initiative is linked with Madhmoun, the UAE’s first multiple listing service platform launched earlier this year.

ADGM said the integration is designed to improve governance, transparency and investor protection by ensuring that only verified property listings are advertised.

“The integration of the Madhmoun initiative with ADGM’s Advertising Permit creates not just an advertising service but also onboards an internationally recognised platform designed to empower aggregators, elevate market standards, and enable authentic advertising,” ADGM said in a statement.