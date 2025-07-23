Dubai Land Department and Emirates NBD to streamline real estate transactions

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Emirates NBD are establishing a joint framework for conducting two key regulatory and technical studies aimed at developing streamlined mechanisms for real estate transaction registration and enhancing the efficiency of the broader real estate ecosystem.

The framework will focus on delivering innovative financial solutions that prioritise customer experience and support investors throughout their property journey.

The Dubai Land Department and Emirates NBD sign a memorandum of cooperation to streamline real estate transaction processes and introduce innovative financial solutions that enhance the investor experience. The partnership supports the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to… pic.twitter.com/enkPHmgi3t — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 22, 2025

The two parties will collaborate on forward-looking studies addressing procedural and regulatory aspects. The first study will focus on optimising the registration process for real estate transactions concluded outside the UAE, while the second will focus on offering financial services that simplify the registration of real estate sales transactions.

Omar Hamad BuShehab, Director-General of Dubai Land Department, commented: “We are continuously working to develop innovative solutions that place the customer at the centre of the real estate ecosystem and contribute to enhancing operational efficiency and market transparency.

“This partnership marks a significant step toward establishing a shared knowledge base that opens up new horizons for advancing real estate registration services, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for real estate investment.

“These efforts also align with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to build a resilient, competitive, and innovation-driven sector that reflects the emirate’s status as a global leader in real estate.”

This strategic collaboration supports the city’s efforts to attract international investors by enhancing trust, simplifying processes, and reinforcing confidence in the emirate’s dynamic real estate sector.

The partnership serves as an effective model of integration between government entities and financial institutions, supporting the emirate’s efforts to build a real estate ecosystem capable of adapting to future shifts in the business environment and driving further progress in digital transformation.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD, added: “This partnership with Dubai Land Department represents a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and delivering customer-focused solutions.

“Integrated offerings under this collaboration will help enhance the property transaction experience while building greater confidence among market participants, including investors, ensuring Dubai maintains its leadership position in the global real estate sector.”