Dubai real estate: Alma Gardens debuts in Liwan with move-in ready apartments from AED1.08mn

Alma Developments has launched its debut residential project, Alma Gardens, in Liwan, Dubailand, featuring 71 apartments with storage capacity exceeding typical Dubai units by 55-75 per cent.

The development comprises nine residential floors offering one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, each including dedicated maids’ and laundry rooms.

A penthouse unit completes the collection. All residences feature private balconies or terraces overlooking landscaped parkland.

Alma’s first residential project

Pricing begins at AED 1,080,000 for one-bedroom apartments with study areas, AED 1,710,000 for two-bedroom units with maid’s rooms, and AED 2,820,000 for three-bedroom apartments with maid’s and laundry rooms. The penthouse is priced at AED 4,440,000.

All units are delivered fully fitted and move-in ready, with interiors completed by Al Meera, which brings over 40 years of experience in interior craftsmanship.

The company has previously supplied joinery for prominent residential projects across the region.

“Alma Gardens reflects everything we’ve learned through decades of experience in design, manufacturing, and residential delivery. By managing every detail internally, we can provide homes that are not only thoughtfully designed, but truly ready to live in,” Sara Aji, managing partner of Alma Developments, said in a statement.

The development includes a five-year warranty on all joinery and interiors, managed entirely in-house by Alma Developments to ensure quality control and delivery schedules.

Residents will have access to amenities including a rooftop swimming pool, gymnasium and sauna, multipurpose studio, children’s play areas, barbecue zones, and a Zen garden.

Alma Gardens sits within Liwan, providing access to Academic City, Silicon Oasis, and Dubai’s educational institutions.

The location is 18 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 19 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Connectivity is expected to improve with the planned extension of the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

The development targets rental yields of 9-10 per cent, positioning itself as an alternative to generic developments in the Dubai property market.