Dubai real estate: Branded residences to double as demand surges, buyers ready to pay 69% premium

Dubai’s branded residence sector is expanding at a record pace, positioning the city as the global leader in luxury property aligned with major international brands.

“The demand for branded residences in Dubai has surged, with buyers willing to pay up to 69 per cent more per square foot compared to non-branded residences in the same locations,” Omar Elammary, Partner at Driven Properties said in an exclusive interview with Arabian Business.

Record growth in branded residences

More than 13,000 branded units were sold in 2024, a 43 per cent increase over 2023, according to property consultancy Global Branded Residences (GBR). Dubai’s branded residential inventory now exceeds 132 developments and 43,000 units, with the number expected to more than double over the next five years.

GBR data also showed that the premium on branded residences rose by 96 per cent in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half of 2022.

High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) are the main force behind the surge, seeking a combination of stability, exclusivity, and investment returns.

“A main contributor is the flourishing prevalence of branded residences across the city due to an increase in high-net-worth migration,” Elammary said.

“This is driven by the UAE’s stable business, political environment, and luxury lifestyle attractions, attracting the ultra-rich seeking a haven for their wealth and wellbeing,” he added.

Dubai’s land flexibility and fewer constraints compared to major European capitals are cited as additional factors to fuel the growth. “Architects and developers enjoy creative freedom to construct edifices that match their imaginations. In Dubai, compared to congested cities like London, Paris and Madrid, land constraints across the emirate’s highly sought-after central locations, such as Jumeirah Bay Island, are far fewer, adding to the city’s allure for luxury-branded residences,” he explained.

Branded properties have also shown resilience during market volatility, enhancing their appeal to investors looking for strong capital growth and limited-supply assets.

Who is buying?

The majority of buyers are international investors from Russia, China, India, and Europe, according to Elammary. “They are mainly attracted by its tax-free environment, lifestyle, and political stability. Many are under 50, with growing interest from younger wealth segments and new tech entrepreneurs.”

Dubai is home to over 81,200 millionaires, more than 237 centimillionaires, and 20 billionaires. The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) is forecast to rise by 30 per cent by 2028, further fuelling the sector’s expansion.

“Global mobility has played a crucial role,” Elammary said. “The city’s safe haven status, combined with the flexible residency options, has made it a magnet for mobile capital and affluent individuals seeking both investment and lifestyle.”

Brand association has become central to purchasing decisions, he explained. “Brand association brings trust, quality, and exclusivity. Hospitality names like Four Seasons, Atlantis the Royal, and Bulgari offer not just real estate but an entire lifestyle ecosystem.”

Additionally, cross-industry branding, from fashion to automotive and luxury watches, is increasingly influential.

“Projects like Armani Beach Residences, Bugatti Residences, and Jacob & Co. Residences showcase how iconic brands extend their identity into the built environment. For many buyers, these developments are not just homes — they’re expressions of lifestyle, legacy, and alignment with a particular aesthetic or ethos,” he said.

Investor vs end-user demand

Branded residences appeal to both investors and end-users. “They appeal to elite groups who seek second homes as investments, a secure asset, or simply for an unparalleled, upscale lifestyle,” Elammary said.

He believes that the sector’s resilience during the pandemic reinforced buyer confidence. “The established branded residences proved their stability and resilience through the global pandemic, due to the substantial added value they offered.”

Personalisation is increasingly in demand. “At the heart of branded residences is the exclusivity they offer. Apart from standing out for their bespoke services, these residences maintain a distinctive identity,” he explained. “Every space, while individually crafted, embodies the brand’s core values, with every aspect of the development from interiors to the overall living experience curated with utmost perfection.”

There are currently 51 branded residences operating in Dubai, with another 70 expected by 2028. More than three-quarters of the upcoming launches are non-hotel related.

Developers and brands are expanding partnerships to meet demand.

Despite rapid growth, Elammary believes there is still room for expansion. “Developers are responding to a sustained ‘real’ demand for prestige branded residences, which continues to outpace the current supply.”

Looking ahead, new sectors are entering the branded residences market. “We are seeing increasing involvement from fashion, automotive, and even tech and wellness sectors,” he said.

“This includes developments such as Bugatti Residences, Baccarat Residences, and potentially upcoming tech-branded homes. The future is multi-disciplinary, where luxury living meets lifestyle branding, wellness, sustainability, and personalisation at scale,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, Arabian Business reported that Saudi Arabia is also seeing a massive surge in demand for branded residences. A recent Knight Frank report revealed that Saudi nationals and expatriates are planning to deploy SAR3.57 billion ($953 million) into Saudi Arabia’s branded residential market.

Over two-thirds of Saudi nationals showed interest in purchasing branded residences. Knight Frank found that interest in branded residences correlates with income and social status.