Dubai real estate: Deyaar launches Downtown Residences twin towers in Business Bay

Deyaar Development PJSC has announced the launch of Downtown Residences, a twin-tower development positioned in Dubai’s golden triangle formed by Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay.

The project features 522 residences across various configurations including one to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses, and a Royal Palace situated at the tower’s summit.

The development is located adjacent to Business Bay metro station and offers views of downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, the Arabian Gulf, and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Deyaar’s luxury towers

“We are proud to announce Downtown Residences, Deyaar’s most ambitious project to date, situated in one of Dubai’s most prestigious locations. This luxury high-rise is designed to transform urban living, offering residents an elevated experience that combines comfort, style, and modern amenities. Each floor has been carefully crafted to enhance the quality of life, creating spaces that foster connection and inspiration,” Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development said.

“Our vision for Downtown Residences goes beyond mere construction; it is a commitment to excellence and innovation in real estate. We are confident that this landmark project will not only set a new standard for luxury living but also create exciting investment opportunities. Investors can trust that Downtown Residences will be a vital part of Dubai’s ongoing growth and development, aligning with the aspirations of the city and its vibrant community,” he added.

The development’s design draws inspiration from Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, according to Patrick Bernard Rouse, Chief Development Officer at Deyaar Development.

“Downtown Residences reimagines urban living by drawing inspiration from Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, transforming traditional residential design into a structured journey of luxury, community, and self-actualisation. This transformative concept evolves traditional residential design into a structured journey of luxury, community, wellbeing, and self-actualisation,” Rouse said.

The tower features five vertical zones ascending from the Urban Oasis at podium level to the Sky Mansion at the top. Each zone offers different amenities and experiences for residents.

The Dynamic Avenue section includes playrooms, multi-function lounges, children’s creative spaces, and social retreats.

The Sensory Oasis, located midway through the tower, features floating gardens, air yoga zones, AI meditation pods, an invisible spa, and fitness spaces.

The Summit Society, positioned 100 stories up, houses dining concepts, lounges, a screening room, and the Legacy Lounge. The development also includes a residents’ club with AI-powered workspaces, private executive pods, and networking hubs.

The building incorporates a central slit and vertical gardens throughout its structure. The design integrates landscape elements to create connections between natural and built environments within the urban setting.

Communal areas named The Collective and Serenity Haven are designed to balance wellness, work, and recreational activities for residents.

This launch follows Deyaar’s previous developments in Business Bay. The company has operated in the UAE’s real estate sector for 23 years.

The project represents Deyaar’s positioning within Dubai’s ongoing urban development and the UAE’s role in the global real estate market.