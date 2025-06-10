DMCC and developer break ground on 38-storey W Residences Dubai branded real estate tower in JLT

Dubai freezone DMCC has broken ground on the W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), in partnership with Signature Developers and Marriott International.

The 38-storey tower will feature 185 branded residences, including one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive four-bedroom penthouses.

The development is designed to deliver a refined, hotel-inspired lifestyle, reflecting the bold spirit of the W Hotels brand.

W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Residents will benefit from the renowned Whatever/Whenever service and a comprehensive suite of high-end amenities, including:

WET deck with swimming pool and jacuzzi

State-of-the-art fitness centres

Yoga and Pilates studios

Spa treatment rooms

Barbecue pods and outdoor lounge areas

Co-working spaces and a coffee bar

Games room, meeting rooms, and more

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, said: “The groundbreaking of W Residences is another milestone in the ongoing transformation of JLT into one of most dynamic and desirable districts in Dubai – bringing a total of 19 major developments to break ground or begin construction across our flagship districts of JLT and Uptown Dubai in the past 24 months.

“Through our collaboration with Signature Developers and Marriott International, this 38-storey development is set to include 185 exclusive branded residences and premium amenities including state-of-the-art gyms, yoga and Pilates studios, co-working spaces and a coffee bar.

“The introduction of this globally renowned brand to a prime location within the heart of JLT is a statement of intent as we continue to set the benchmark for luxury urban living.”

This is not the first collaboration between DMCC and Signature Developers. The two entities previously partnered on The Residences JLT, completed in 2019 to critical acclaim. With Phases I and II of W Residences already sold out and strong demand expected for Phase III, the project is poised to become a defining feature in Dubai’s branded real estate segment.

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East, and Luxury, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Marriot International, said: “We would like to congratulate Signature Developers and DMCC on the groundbreaking of the W Residences Dubai – Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

“This residential development in the vibrant JLT neighbourhood combines our renowned luxury lifestyle brand, W Hotels, and experience operating branded residences with Signature Developers’ legacy of innovation and exceptional quality in the real estate sector.”

Jumeirah Lakes Towers is evolving as a thriving mixed-use community that combines residential, leisure, hospitality, and recreation. With walkable neighbourhoods, a growing cultural scene, and seamless access to major roads and transport, JLT is increasingly recognised as one of Dubai’s most liveable communities.