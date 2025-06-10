Dubai real estate: PRYPCO Mint launches second tokenised property with investment from just $545

Dubai real est a te investors can buy a share of a AED1.875m ($510,500) home for just AED2,000 ($545) with tokenised property set to hit market this week.

platform PRYPCO Mint has unveiled its second tokenised property offering, marking another significant step in the evolution of fractional property ownership in the UAE.

Following the success of its inaugural tokenised listing, which was fully funded in less than 24 hours, PRYPCO Mint’s new property listing goes live on June 11, further solidifying Dubai’s role as a global leader in real estate innovation.

Democratising Dubai real estate ownership

The latest listing features a one-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Kensington Waters, located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

Valued at AED1.875m ($510,500), the apartment is offered at a discounted rate of AED1.5m ($408,000), providing investors immediate equity and value.

Fractional ownership begins at just AED2,000 ($545), allowing a new generation of investors to enter the premium real estate market through affordable, blockchain-backed investment options.

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said: “The incredible response to our first tokenised property proved that investors are ready for a smarter, more accessible way to invest in real estate.

“With our second property, we’re continuing to break down traditional barriers and offer high-quality opportunities to a broader, more diverse audience. At PRYPCO, our mission is to democratise property ownership, and this is just the beginning.”

This launch follows the success of PRYPCO Mint’s first-ever tokenised real estate transaction, which was executed in May 2025.

The platform’s debut property, a two-bedroom apartment in Business Bay, attracted 224 investors from over 40 nationalities, with an average investment of AED10,714 ($2,920).

The listing, priced at AED2.4m ($653,500)—below its Dubai Land Department (DLD) valuation of AED2.89m ($787,000) —was fully funded in under 24 hours, demonstrating strong demand for transparent, technology-driven, and value-oriented real estate products.

Regulatory milestone for blockchain-powered real estate

A key milestone in the project’s development was the issuance of Property Token Ownership Certificates by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to the first group of investors.

This certificate formally acknowledges blockchain-based property ownership, aligning the tokenisation of real estate with Dubai’s robust legal and regulatory framework.

This move is part of the broader Real Estate Tokenisation project, launched in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department and the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), aiming to institutionalise the emerging asset class within the UAE.

The project is built on a secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure powered by Ctrl Alt, which issues ownership tokens via the XRP Ledger. Zand Bank, the platform’s official banking partner, ensures financial integration, guaranteeing a seamless investment experience.

Targeting tech-savvy investors and millennials

PRYPCO Mint is designed to appeal to tech-savvy investors, millennials, and first-time buyers looking for flexible, liquid investment opportunities in the real estate sector.

The platform’s mobile-first experience reimagines property ownership by transforming what has traditionally been a slow, capital-heavy process into a streamlined, inclusive investment option.

Currently available to UAE residents holding valid Emirates IDs, PRYPCO Mint plans to expand its reach to international investors in the next phase, further enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for real estate innovation.

The project aims to revolutionise how property is bought and sold, offering a more accessible, digital-first approach to investing in the UAE’s dynamic real estate market.