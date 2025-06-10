Dubai real estate: Madar Developments launches $54.5mn Tulip Oasis X Residences in Majan District

Madar Developments has launched Tulip Oasis X Residences, a 127-unit residential development in Majan, Dubai, with a gross development value of AED 200 million.

The UAE-based real estate developer, which has operated in the UAE’s real estate sector for 35 years, announced the project as the tenth edition in its Tulip Oasis collection.

The company has delivered nine Tulip Oasis residential properties, generating over AED 1 billion in gross development value.

Madar unveils Tulip Oasis X Residences

Several projects sold out within weeks of launch. The brand has contributed to a 20-30 per cent increase in property values across the Majan district.

Previous Tulip Oasis projects were completed in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Furjan, and Dubailand. The development follows what the company describes as a location-focused approach driven by demand and supported by in-house delivery capabilities.

Tulip Oasis X Residences is scheduled for completion by Q2 2026. The development comprises 79 one-bedroom and 48 two-bedroom apartments designed for UAE residents and families seeking a community lifestyle and living experiences.

Each unit has been designed to maximise space whilst offering a modern aesthetic. The interiors feature a natural colour palette and are designed for function and comfort.

Apartments include Armani silver tiles, brushed graphite fittings, dark oak wood accents, and slate Pietra countertops.

Residents will have access to wellness and leisure amenities, including a temperature-controlled swimming pool with sunken seating, sauna, plunge pool, fitness centre, bicycle parking, and entrance lobby.

The property offers views of Dubai’s skyline and is positioned in Majan, which the company describes as one of Dubai’s growing neighbourhoods.

The location provides access to Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai International Airport, and other business, commercial and leisure districts.

“This project builds on the success of our previous developments and reflects what Madar Developments is known for – trust and reliability, thoughtful design, and homes that balance function with a sense of understated quality. Over the years, our developments have earned the trust of residents and investors alike, and Tulip Oasis X Residences is a testament of our legacy,” Eliyas Faddul, Director at Madar Developments said.

Buyers and investors will be offered a tailored payment plan, including a 40/60 payment plan.

Madar Developments aims to grow its presence and diversify its portfolio with new brand launches in the coming months as it responds to demand for residential apartments.