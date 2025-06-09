Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.4bn of transactions last week, including $10m Downtown apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED16.19bn ($4.4bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.
Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED12.92bn ($3.5bn), according to Land Department data.
In total there were 3,276 sales transactions recorded between June 2 and June 6.
Dubai real estate last week
Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:
- An apartment in Address Grand Downtown in Burj Khalifa area sold for AED38m ($10.3m)
- An apartment in Central Park Plaza Tower B in Al Wasl sold for AED31.75m ($8.6m)
- An apartment in Peninsula Dubai Residences in Jumeirah sold for AED30m ($8.2m)
The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.6bn ($708m) last week.
Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED670m ($182m).
