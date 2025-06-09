By Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inReal EstateLatest NewsUAE

Dubai real estate sector recorded $4.4bn of transactions last week, including $10m Downtown apartment

The Dubai real estate sector saw $4.4bn of transactions and 3,276 sales last week

By Staff Writer
Dubai real estate
The Dubai real estate sector saw $4.4bn of transactions and 3,276 sales last week

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED16.19bn ($4.4bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.

Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED12.92bn ($3.5bn), according to Land Department data.

In total there were 3,276 sales transactions recorded between June 2 and June 6.

Dubai real estate last week

Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:

  • An apartment in Address Grand Downtown in Burj Khalifa area sold for AED38m ($10.3m)
  • An apartment in Central Park Plaza Tower B in Al Wasl sold for AED31.75m ($8.6m)
  • An apartment in Peninsula Dubai Residences in Jumeirah sold for AED30m ($8.2m)

The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.6bn ($708m) last week.

Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED670m ($182m).

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.