Dubai real estate: London Gate launches three residential projects under new OCTA Properties deal

London Gate has announced three residential projects in partnership with OCTA Properties, marking the second collaboration between the companies following their launch of Vanguard by Franck Muller.

The partnership was confirmed at a signing ceremony at the OCTA Properties Sales Centre.

The alliance includes another Franck Muller-branded development in Dubai Maritime City, bringing the Swiss watch brand to a waterfront location. The three developments include:

A collection of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in Dubai South, featuring family amenities and a rooftop.

A low-rise residential building in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), offering studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with access to Dubai’s hubs.

A Franck Muller-branded residence in Dubai Maritime City, inspired by yacht living and incorporating the brand’s design elements.

Dubai South, JVC among three new London Gate developments announced

London Gate will serve as the launching developer, while OCTA Properties will handle sales and marketing for all three projects.

“Our ongoing partnership with OCTA Properties continues to flourish, and this latest slate of projects, especially our continued collaboration with Franck Muller, exemplifies our shared dedication to redefining luxury living in Dubai,” Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate said.

“We are thrilled to be selected once again for this new wave of developments with London Gate. From our successful first collaboration on Vanguard by Franck Muller to now expanding into three diverse communities, this partnership reflects the deep trust and synergy between our team,” Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties added.