Dubai real estate: Meraas launches new phase of Nad Al Sheba Gardens with 201 villas, townhouses

Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate , has launched a new phase of its Nad Al Sheba Gardens development, adding 201 villas and townhouses to the gated community.

The new phase includes 4-bedroom and 5-bedroom villas, 6- and 7-bedroom villas set across two floors, and 3-bedroom townhouses, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

The development reflects Meraas’ commitment to the growth and timely delivery of residential projects that offer family living within a nature-inspired setting.

Building on the success of Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ earlier phases, the new collection of villas features contemporary designs, clean lines, and natural materials. Stone accents, metallic tones, and panoramic windows serve as signature details.

The villas offer views of Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ landscapes and its water lagoon, combining open-plan layouts with double-height ceilings.

The 6- and 7-bedroom villas are situated around the development’s Central Park and Spine Park, with residents enjoying pool views.

The 7-bedroom villas span three floors and feature formal and family living areas, a dining room, a show kitchen, a study, and a guest bedroom.

Four en-suite bedrooms and a family room occupy the first floor, whilst the second floor hosts a master suite with a walk-in wardrobe and another en-suite bedroom, along with a terrace.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens focuses on family amenities and natural spaces. A children’s play zone, surrounded by greenery, provides families with an environment for relaxation whilst children explore.

The Central Park features water features and communal seating that merge natural beauty with design, fostering community. Residents can access the lagoons and landscaped areas directly from their gardens.

As one of Dubai’s residential communities, Nad Al Sheba Gardens offers year-round facilities for leisure, fitness, and relaxation.

These include walkable streets, cycling and running tracks, a multi-sports court, a wave pool, a yoga lawn, and a neighbourhood farm. A school within walking distance adds to its appeal for families.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens Mall, a recent addition to the area, serves as a retail and lifestyle destination. The mall features stores including Waitrose, food venues, a nursery, and health and fitness services. It reflects Nad Al Sheba Gardens’ proposition as a residential district.

The development is located close to Dubai’s Downtown District, with links to major highways and roads.

Nad Al Sheba Gardens has proven popular with residents seeking a peaceful escape from the city whilst maintaining connectivity to the emirate’s landmarks, shopping centres, and dining establishments.

Meraas’ portfolio of master developments, land holdings, and properties includes destinations such as Port de La Mer, Bluewaters Residences, City Walk Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, and BVLGARI Residences.