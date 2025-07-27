Amazon extends Prime Day sale due to ‘thoughtful shopping’ shift in UAE, Saudi, says chief

Amazon has announced its longest-ever Prime Day in the Middle East, extending the annual shopping event to seven days from July 25 July-31, as customers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia increasingly adopt strategic approaches to spending.

“We are seeing a significant shift toward more thoughtful, strategic shopping — customers are no longer simply making impulse purchases but are becoming savvy deal-hunters who carefully research prices and strategically time their purchases around major sale events,” Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa told Arabian Business.

According to Martinelli, the research conducted by HarrisX for Amazon, combined with internal insights, shows a marked shift in shopping behaviour.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 extended to seven Days in UAE, Saudi Arabia

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa

“This approach to shopping shows how consumers are becoming more sophisticated in their purchasing decisions, particularly appreciating extended sale periods that allow them to make well-considered choices,” he said.

According to the research, 80 per cent of Saudi Arabian shoppers and 75 per cent of UAE consumers report a strong sense of accomplishment when securing items during limited-time offers, with many saying it brings as much satisfaction as traditional leisure activities.

Digital memberships are also growing in importance, with 81 per cent of Saudi shoppers and 73 per cent of UAE customers viewing them as essential for convenience. Globally, Amazon Prime now serves over 200 million paid members.

“Understanding these evolving preferences has continued to shape our approach to Prime Day, which we have now extended into a week-long sale event. I’m particularly proud of all the ways we are helping members make the most out of Prime Day, directly responding to local shopping preferences with an extended seven-day sale featuring millions of deals across brands they love, as well as ways to save even more through instant bank discounts, flexible payment options, fast and free delivery options,” Martinelli said.

“There has never been a better time to be a Prime member, and there are lots of ways to save in the week ahead whether Prime members are crossing items off their wish lists, preparing for summer trips, or getting ready for back-to-school season,” he added.

Shoppers also prefer longer sales, with 73 per cent of UAE customers and 80 per cent of Saudi customers favouring extended periods.

“Shoppers across the UAE and Saudi Arabia are becoming increasingly strategic in their approach to major sales events like Prime Day. Our research shows that more than a third (36 per cent) of regional customers now actively research prices and utilise various tools to secure the best possible deals. In the UAE specifically, nearly one in three shoppers (29 per cent) deliberately time their purchases to coincide with sales events, showcasing a growing sophistication in shopping behavior and a clear focus on maximising value for money,” Martinelli said.

Prime Day offers millions of deals across more than 30 categories, including access to products from Amazon US, UK and Germany through the Amazon.ae Global Store.

“This extended format isn’t just about giving Prime members more time to shop – it’s about creating a more relaxed and convenient shopping experience for them,” he added.

Prime Day 2025 offers week-long deals across 30+ categories in UAE, KSA

For the first time, Prime Day also includes discounts in Amazon Bazaar, a recently launched in-app shopping experience featuring fashion, home and lifestyle products, with many items priced at AED25 or less.

Amazon has focused on fast delivery as a core trust driver. “Today, we offer Same-Day Delivery and Next-Day Delivery options across major cities in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, demonstrating our commitment to speed and convenience. Our delivery network has expanded substantially across both countries, allowing us to reach customers faster than ever before, with some items arriving in as little as a few hours in select cities,” Martinelli explained, highlighting a recent partnership with UAE-based 7X to transform urban delivery in Dubai.

“This type of innovation, alongside our existing delivery infrastructure and AI-powered systems, helps us prepare for high-volume shopping events like Prime Day, ensuring we can maintain our delivery promises to customers even during peak periods,” he said.

Prime membership in the region, priced at AED/SAR 16 per month or AED/SAR 140 annually, offers benefits including unlimited free same-day and one-day delivery on eligible items, free international delivery, and access to entertainment services such as Prime Video and Prime Gaming. In the UAE, members also get Deliveroo Plus Silver and Amazon Fresh.

Popular categories during previous Prime Days included electronics, beauty, grocery, health and personal care, and home.

This year’s deals include brands such as Samsung, Dyson, Bose, Tommy Hilfiger, and Adidas, as well as local small businesses.

“Prime Day is more than just a sale — it’s our way of celebrating and thanking our valued Prime members. This special event is curated exclusively for Prime members, offering them access to millions of deals across more than 30 categories, including access to incredible deals from Amazon US, UK and Germany via the Amazon.ae Global Store. Prime Day combines incredible exclusive deals with all the year-round benefits of Prime membership, including free and fast delivery options, access to Prime Video, Amazon Fresh, Prime Gaming, and more. It’s an annual shopping event that brings exceptional savings and fast delivery options to our Prime members across a wide selection of products they want and need from both local and international brands,” Martinelli said.