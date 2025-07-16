Dubai announces massive 12-hour sale with discounts up to 90%

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 will launch its Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS) with a 12-hour sale.

Starting July 18, GDSS will offer discounts of up to 90 per cent across Majid Al Futtaim malls.

The sale will run from 10 AM to 10 PM at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, and My City Centre Al Barsha. More than 100 local and international brands will participate in the event.

Dubai’s biggest summer sale

Shoppers can purchase outfits, beauty cosmetics, home furnishings, electronics, and supermarket items during the sale.

The event marks the launch of GDSS, which runs from July 18 to August 10.

Customers who spend AED 300 or more at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira can win prizes through a prize wheel.

Fashion, accessories, and food and beverage shoppers can receive 5 per cent cashback through the SHARE app by scanning receipts.

Mall of the Emirates customers can earn up to 20X SHARE points on purchases of AED 2,000 or more in a single transaction.

The GDSS includes a ‘Shop, Scan and Win’ promotion during the same time period. Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at participating stores can scan receipts to enter a prize draw for AED 1 million in cash or a Nissan Patrol.

Skywards Everyday members can earn 25 per cent bonus Miles on transactions through Skywards Everyday and Skywards Miles Mall.

Members can also win a share of 1 million miles on purchases of AED 100 or more at Skywards Everyday partners and Skywards Miles Mall UAE.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Commercial Bank of Dubai as a key sponsor. Strategic partners include Al Futtaim Malls, Al Zarooni Group, AW Rostamani Group, DHAM, Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim, Merex Investment, and talabat.

The festival runs for 66 days from June 27 to August 31, featuring three shopping seasons: Summer Holiday Offers (June 27 to July 17), Great Dubai Summer Sale (July 18 to August 10), and Back to School (August 11 to 31).

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the emirate’s Department of Economy and Tourism, organises the event as part of positioning the city as a tourism destination.