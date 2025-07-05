Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 launches with record value offerings

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) has launched with its largest ever commercial offering, featuring thousands of deals across hospitality, retail, and entertainment sectors as the emirate seeks to drive summer tourism.

The 66-day festival, running until 31 August and organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), spans hotels, attractions, dining, and retail with participating venues offering significant discounts to stimulate consumer spending.

The DSS ENTERTAINER has returned with over 7,500 Buy One Get One Free offers across dining, attractions, hotels, spas, and fitness venues. The three-month unlimited access product, valid seven days a week, targets both residents and tourists with participating venues including Wild Wadi, MOTIONGATE Dubai, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Shake Shack, STK, Asia Asia, Real Madrid World, Le Pain Quotidien, and Café Bateel.

UAE and GCC residents can access discounted staycation packages offering up to 30% off room rates, complimentary breakfast, dining deals, and resort credit across Dubai’s hotel sector.

Participating properties include The First Collection Business Bay, Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel, Paramount Hotel Dubai, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Business Bay, Park Hyatt Dubai, Swissotel Al Ghurair, Banyan Tree Dubai, Grand Cosmopolitan Hotel, ME Dubai by Melia, NH Collection Dubai The Palm, Studio M Arabian Plaza, Gulf Court Hotel Business Bay, Dukes The Palm, Millennium Place Marina, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Media City, Radisson RED Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Pullman JLT, and Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown.

New hotel participants include Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery, Terra Solis Dubai, Address Sky View, Vida Emirates Hills, and Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, while The Dubai Balloon at Atlantis has introduced aerial experiences targeting the resident market.

Major attractions including AYA Universe, The Green Planet, Madame Tussauds, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, Motiongate Dubai, Neon Galaxy, and Dubai Crocodile Park are offering summer-specific pricing and Kids Go Free promotions to drive family visitation.

Resort hotels JA Hatta Fort Hotel and Lapita at Dubai Parks and Resorts are bundling accommodation with family-friendly perks including complimentary children’s dining and entertainment.

The festival introduces a three-phase retail strategy: Summer Holiday Offers (27 June to 17 July), Great Dubai Summer Sale (18 July to 10 August), and Back to School (11 to 31 August). Each phase features distinct retail promotions, mall activations, and prize draws designed to maximise consumer spending across different shopping categories.

Commercial Bank of Dubai serves as key sponsor, while strategic partners include Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

The festival represents the 28th edition of Dubai’s summer tourism and retail stimulus programme.