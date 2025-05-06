Dubai real estate: Property market hits all-time high with nearly $17bn April transactions

Dubai’s property market achieved its highest-ever monthly total in April 2025, with transactions reaching AED62.1 billion, according to data released by Property Finder.

The figures represent a 94 per cent year-on-year increase in value and a 54 per cent rise in transaction volume compared to April 2024, highlighting the continued momentum in Dubai’s real estate sector across both primary and secondary markets.

“Dubai’s real estate market continues to scale new heights, propelled by bold city planning, regulatory innovation, and investor trust. The sustained growth across both primary and secondary segments is resounding proof of its resilience and long-term appeal,” Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder said.

Dubai property market soars

The secondary property segment recorded AED28 billion in sales across more than 7,700 transactions, marking increases of 67 per cent in value and 66 per cent in volume from April 2024.

A notable transaction included a AED1.45 billion land deal in DMCC-EZ2 for the upcoming Sobha Central development in Jebel Ali.

Strong resale activity was also reported in Palm Jumeirah, JVC, and Dubai Marina, which contributed substantially to the overall transaction value.

The primary property segment led the market performance with sales reaching AED34.2 billion, representing a 124 per cent increase from April 2024.

This growth was driven by significant transactions in developments, including Palm Jebel Ali and The Oasis by Emaar.

These two developments accounted for 19 per cent and 13 per cent of the total primary market value respectively, despite representing less than 2 per cent and 4 per cent of the total transaction volume, indicating investor interest in premium developments.

Apartments continue to dominate home searches among both buyers and renters, accounting for 59 per cent of purchase searches and 78 per cent of rental searches in April 2025.

Studio apartments represented 21 per cent of all rental searches but only 14 per cent of buyer interest, suggesting potential yield opportunities for investors in smaller units where rental demand exceeds buyer interest.

Two-bedroom apartments proved popular with both segments, attracting 35 per cent of buyer searches and 31 per cent of rental interest.

“The Dubai Land Department’s recent initiative of introducing AI-enabled governance of real estate advertising will enhance transparency and credibility in real estate advertisements across key marketing platforms, a focus that we have always aligned with. Further supported by the strategic partnerships signed by DLD at the International Property Show, we are witnessing greater transparency, smarter regulation, and higher service standards across the board. These far-sighted initiatives will contribute to Dubai’s growing status as one of the world’s most investor-friendly real estate markets,” Sleiman added.