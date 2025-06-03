ESG unites its real estate entities to launch Royal Development Holding

Royal Development Holding unifies a group of specialised real estate development entities, including Royal Development Company (RDC) and Royal Architect Project Management (RAPM). It also paves the way for the introduction of new companies that will further strengthen its market presence and capabilities.

The new company builds on RDC’s 15-year legacy and marks a new era for the group by enabling it to enhance its presence in the real estate value chain. By incorporating boutique real estate development capabilities, ESG will be able to offer comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that enhance living experiences and support its long-term growth strategy.

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, commented: “Our subsidiary Royal Development Company has been the trusted force behind managing over 60 iconic projects in more than 15 countries across the globe. We are now evolving the Royal Development name and scope of work by launching Royal Development Holding, a visionary boutique developer that will build lifestyle-driven communities to nurture growth, transform the everyday experience, and shape the future of living.”

The new entity aims to step in as a forward-thinking boutique developer, underlining a solid commitment to shaping ecosystems that offer a blend of functionality, well-being, and sustainability, and creating vibrant developments that shape the future of intelligent living.

Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Development Holding, commented: “We continuously enhance our performance and expand our activities by listing several of the group’s real estate development and project management companies under Royal Development Holding. This aligns with our vision of constant growth and transformation.”

Established in 2008, Emirates Stallions Group is a leading provider of manpower supply, workers and staff accommodation solutions, as well as landscaping and agriculture, real estate development, engineering project management and associated services to construction, development and hospitality. The company has expanded its activities to global markets across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.