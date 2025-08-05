Explainer: First-Time Home Buyer Programme – What it is and how it works

Dubai has unveiled a new First-Time Home Buyer Initiative aimed at making property ownership more attainable for residents. The programme, launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) in collaboration with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), offers a range of incentives to help first-time buyers enter the emirate’s property market.

Here’s what the initiative entails, who qualifies, and how to sign up.

Dubai launches landmark initiative further enabling first-time homeownership offering aspiring Emirati and expatriate homeowners priority access to new launches, preferential prices, and tailored mortgage solutions. The joint initiative by Dubai Land Department and the Dubai… pic.twitter.com/B0kOFPjpb2 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 2, 2025

What is the ‘First-Time Home Buyer Programme’?

The initiative is a government-backed scheme designed to support residents purchasing their first freehold residential property in Dubai. It provides access to exclusive property launches, preferential pricing, and tailored mortgage solutions.

The programme is open to both UAE nationals and expatriates, with no restrictions on nationality or income level. Its primary goal is to encourage long-term investment and increase homeownership among Dubai’s growing population.

Who’s eligible?

To qualify, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a UAE resident aged 18 or older.

Not currently own any freehold residential property in Dubai.

Be purchasing a property valued below AED 5 million.

Joint purchases are allowed, provided all buyers meet the eligibility requirements. Ownership of non-freehold properties (e.g. leasehold or properties outside Dubai) does not affect eligibility.

How to sign up

Registration is straightforward and free of charge. Applicants can sign up via:

The Dubai Land Department website

The Dubai REST mobile app

Once registered, applicants receive a QR code confirming their eligibility. This code grants access to programme benefits, including exclusive property launches and financing offers.

Registration remains valid even if a property is not purchased immediately, allowing buyers to take advantage of future opportunities.

The initiative is part of Dubai’s broader strategy to double the real estate sector’s contribution to GDP. Image: Shutterstock

What benefits are offered?

Participants in the programme gain access to:

Exclusive property launches : Priority access to new developments from 13 major Dubai developers, including Emaar, DAMAC, Nakheel, and Meraas.

: Priority access to new developments from 13 major Dubai developers, including Emaar, DAMAC, Nakheel, and Meraas. Discounted prices : Select off-plan units are offered at reduced rates.

: Select off-plan units are offered at reduced rates. Tailored mortgages : Partner banks such as Emirates NBD, Mashreq, and Dubai Islamic Bank provide customised home loan packages with competitive interest rates and expedited approvals.

: Partner banks such as Emirates NBD, Mashreq, and Dubai Islamic Bank provide customised home loan packages with competitive interest rates and expedited approvals. Flexible fee payments: DLD registration fees can be paid in instalments using eligible credit cards, often interest-free.

The initiative is part of Dubai’s broader strategy to double the real estate sector’s contribution to GDP. By lowering barriers to entry, officials hope to foster a culture of ownership among residents and attract long-term investment.

For many expatriates, the programme represents a shift in policy — from a transient rental model to one that encourages permanent settlement and financial stability.