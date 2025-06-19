Meraas launches 754-Unit Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers in Dubai

Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, announced the launch of Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers , a landmark addition to the city’s architectural narrative. Designed by SCDA Architects, the development introduces a striking cantilevered form to Dubai’s skyline.

With 754 branded residences across two sculptural towers, the project offers a selection of one- to four-bedroom layouts, with sweeping views of the Museum of the Future and Downtown Dubai.

“Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers represents the evolution of Dubai’s luxury living landscape, where world-class design meets unparalleled hospitality,” said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate. “By integrating Jumeirah’s legendary service standards with innovative architectural design, we are setting new benchmarks for premium residential offerings that reflect Dubai’s position as a global destination of choice. This project reaffirms Meraas’ dedication to creating contemporary spaces that perfectly balance purposeful living with sophisticated comfort”.

Set beneath the cantilever, a private entrance leads residents into a grand double-height lobby that opens into a tranquil garden courtyard and an exclusive lounge. Three exclusive sky terraces feature infinity-edge pools, landscaped lounges and open-air entertainment spaces, enhancing the towers’ allure.

Akin to the city it is based in, the interiors feature a timeless contemporary design crafted with natural materials such as marble and wood. Every detail reflects a commitment to enduring elegance and sophisticated design sensibility.

The residences will offer access to a comprehensive range of lifestyle and wellness amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre with dedicated studios, an executive co-working lounge, a private cinema, a resort-style family pool, padel courts, a children’s play zone, and well-curated social and dining venues.

Jumeirah’s exclusive hospitality services will be open for residents of the tower, including its bespoke wellness treatments, personal fitness coaching, 24-hour concierge services and vehicle management. They can also enjoy access to private chefs for exceptional dining experiences, supported by a dedicated team to deliver seamlessly executed events.

“Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers marks the next chapter in our growth journey, showcasing the future of the Jumeirah brand through intentional design, mindful living and holistic wellbeing. With a growing focus on branded residences designed to elevate and inspire living well every day, this development reinforces our leadership in luxury hospitality, rooted in the spirit of Arabian hospitality,” Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah added.

Strategically located at the heart of the city’s most dynamic districts, surrounded by the Museum of the Future, DIFC, One Central and Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the residences offer immediate access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, ensuring seamless connectivity to City Walk, Downtown Dubai, and J1 Beach.

This development builds on the success of Jumeirah Residences Marsa Al Arab, further cementing the collaborative legacy between Meraas and Jumeirah. Together, the brands continue to push the boundaries of excellence in design and residential hospitality.

The partnership continues to establish benchmarks in design and hospitality within Dubai’s residential market.

As part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, Meraas benefits from the collective expertise of Dubai’s most prominent developers—including Nakheel, Meydan, and Dubai Properties—delivering comprehensive real estate solutions across development, project execution, and property management.

Meraas has cultivated some of Dubai’s most desirable residential communities, with a portfolio that includes Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer, and Villa Amalfi.

With the launch of Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers, Meraas continues its pursuit of creating transformative urban environments that celebrate innovation, craftsmanship, and the art of modern living.