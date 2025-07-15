RAK real estate: Dubai Investment delivers 171 villas in Danah Bay phase 1 on Al Marjan Island

Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has begun Phase 1 delivery of Danah Bay, its mixed-use beachfront development on Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

The company has completed all landside villas and made progress on breakwater villas and the apartment tower.

The developer has finished construction on 171 landside villas, which are ready for handover.

This total includes 143 townhouses and 3- and 4-bedroom villas, with all phases covering internal and external works, service installations, and infrastructure now complete.

Danah Bay phase 1 delivery begins

An additional 28 landside villas featuring 4- and 5-bedroom configurations have reached 100 per cent completion. Construction and landscaping works for these units have concluded.

Work continues on the Breakwater Villas, which offer sea-facing locations. The Villas Side cluster, containing 8 villas, has reached 91 per cent completion with structural works finalised and internal finishing and external envelope nearing completion.

The Hotel Side cluster of 10 villas stands at 69 per cent completion as internal works, building services, and finishing works advance.

Construction of the Danah Bay Residential Tower proceeds simultaneously. The 143-apartment tower spans 19 floors and continues development following completion of site mobilisation and enabling works. Foundation and substructure works have reached 75 per cent completion, with vertical construction now visible in the community’s skyline.

The development’s external infrastructure, including landscaped spaces, walkways, and community zones, progresses alongside the residential components, contributing to the beachfront lifestyle that Danah Bay offers.

The project follows a phased delivery schedule and will provide private beach access, a boardwalk, retail and dining outlets, and hospitality facilities integrated into a coastal setting.