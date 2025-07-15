RAK real estate: Jacob & Co, Mantra Properties announce new $109mn Al Marjan Island residences

Mantra Properties and Jacob & Co have signed a partnership to launch Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

The signing ceremony took place at Salvaje Dubai, where guests viewed a showcase of Jacob & Co’s timepieces.

The development marks the third Jacob & Co residential project in the UAE, following projects in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. However, it marks the first such development on Al Marjan Island and Mantra’s debut project in the UAE.

“At Jacob & Co, we have always believed in turning dreams into reality whether through the intricate mechanics of a timepiece or the sparkling brilliance of high jewelry. With Mantra Properties, we have found a partner who shares our relentless pursuit of perfection and innovation. The Jacob & Co Residences on Al Marjan will be a place where design, legacy, and luxury meet—a destination unlike any other,” Jacob Arabo, Founder & Chairman, Jacob & Co. said.

The AED 400 million development will combine Mantra’s design-led approach with Jacob & Co’s aesthetic and global appeal. The collaboration merges real estate with fine watchmaking, creating distinction in the regional luxury landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinary partnership between Mantra Properties and Jacob & Co to Al Marjan Island. This collaboration perfectly exemplifies our vision of creating a destination that attracts the world’s most prestigious brands and offers residents unparalleled luxury experiences. The Jacob & Co Residences will add another distinguished chapter to Al Marjan Island’s story as the UAE’s premier luxury living destination, combining exceptional design with world-class amenities in one of the region’s most sought-after locations,” Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan said in a statement.

Mantra’s debut UAE project with Jacob & Co

Mantra Properties brings over 18 years of development experience to the UAE, with a track record in India, particularly in Pune and Mumbai. The developer has delivered 18 projects, inclusive of over 12 million sq. ft., and currently has 18 under-development projects totalling over 12 million sq. ft. under construction.

“This project is more than just a new chapter, it’s a reflection of our legacy. For nearly two decades, Mantra has believed in building not just homes but lasting experiences that stand the test of time. Partnering with a visionary brand like Jacob & Co allows us to elevate that legacy on a global platform, bringing together craftsmanship, elegance, and innovation in a way that will redefine luxury living on Al Marjan Island,” Ankit Gupta, Executive Director, Mantra Properties said.

Jacob & Co continues its strategic expansion in the region through this landmark project, with existing branded residences in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“Our partnership with Jacob & Co is a defining moment that brings together two brands driven by vision, creativity, and excellence. This collaboration is not only about developing a landmark project on Al Marjan Island but about forging a new path for ultra-luxury living in the UAE. With Jacob & Co’s iconic design language and Mantra’s deep-rooted passion for meaningful spaces, we’re creating something truly extraordinary. This is a bold step forward for both brands, and we’re excited about what lies ahead,” Rohit Gupta, CEO, Mantra Properties added.

This collaboration forms part of Mantra’s broader UAE growth strategy, which includes five new projects over the next three years, with a total projected sellable value of AED 1.3 billion.

The developer is exploring opportunities in strategic locations across the Emirates, backed by a long-term commitment to the region.