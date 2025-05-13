Ohana Development launches $1.2bn beachfront project with Jacob & Co.

Ohana Development has launched ‘ Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana ‘, a AED4.7 billion project in partnership with timepiece and jewellery house Jacob & Co.

The launch took place at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, on May 12, with Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, and Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co. in attendance.

Located in Al Jurf between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the development offers direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, providing connections to Abu Dhabi International Airport, Palm Jebel Ali, and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Ohana Development’s luxury beachfront living unveiled

“Our vision for Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is to elevate the beachfront living experience by developing an exclusive sanctuary along the coast. Through this collaboration with Jacob & Co., we are setting a new benchmark for what beachfront residences can embody in the UAE. More than just a residential community, we are crafting a destination—a seaside haven where curated experiences, timeless elegance, and natural tranquillity converge to offer a lifestyle of distinction,” Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development said.

The project features 457 residences, including seaview apartments, villas, penthouses, Sky Mansions and beachfront mansions.

Penthouses, starting from AED22 million, offer 180-degree views, while Sky Mansions, priced from AED77 million, provide 360-degree views and private elevators.

The development also includes 3- to 6-bedroom villas and mansions with private pools, available with natural reserve views or as canal-front locations. Beachfront Mansions offer sea views.

“Working closely with Ohana Development, we have woven our legacy of artistic excellence and ultra-luxury lifestyle into every aspect of this endeavour. Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is our tribute to coastal artistry, where visionary design, craftsmanship, and the allure of the sea merge to create unparalleled homes,” Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co., added.

The development introduces the Jacob & Co. Social Club, featuring the first branded Seafront Cigar Lounge by Jacob & Co., an executive business centre with private meeting suites, and the world’s first members-only Jacob & Co. Residents Club with a watch gallery and rotating art exhibitions.

Residents will enter through a grand lobby atrium with a 10-meter-wide Jacob & Co. ceiling art timepiece, described as the largest of its kind globally.

The project also includes the world’s first Jacob & Co. Beach Club offering dining concepts and beachside restaurants.

The development sits within a protected natural reserve, with architecture featuring curved façades inspired by the sea. The buildings subtly reflect the initials ‘J’ and ‘C’ as a tribute to Jacob & Co.

The project is scheduled for completion by Q2 2028.

Ohana Development’s portfolio includes other waterfront properties such as Ohana by the Sea in Al Jurf, Abu Dhabi, and ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

In Lebanon, the company has developed Ohana Villas with interiors by ELIE SAAB Maison and Ohana Hills, a residential community.