ADIO, Mizuho ink deal to boost Japanese investments in key sectors

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., a leading global financial institution with one of the largest customer bases in Japan, signed a strategic agreement to fast-track Japanese investment into the emirate’s dynamic economy.

Signed during the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Tokyo, the partnership will streamline investor access, support business expansion and open new channels for cross-border capital flows.

Under this agreement, ADIO and Mizuho will jointly promote Abu Dhabi as a strategic investment hub for Japanese businesses and startups.

ADIO will collaborate closely with Mizuho to offer practical support to clients seeking to establish or expand their operations in the emirate.

It marks a significant step in deepening financial and commercial ties between Abu Dhabi and Japan at a time of growing cross-border ambitions across Asia and the Middle East.

Mizuho’s clients will receive tailored insights into Abu Dhabi’s investment landscape, regulatory environment and high-growth sectors, alongside investor seminars and business missions designed to establish new partnerships.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said the agreement with Mizuho reflects a clear alignment of intent: to create structured, long-term pathways between Japanese capital and the exceptional opportunities emerging from Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation.

“Our role is to make that engagement frictionless, targeted and outcome-driven, connecting ambitious Japanese investors with Abu Dhabi’s high-growth sectors,” he said.

In addition to corporate growth, the partnership seeks to provide liquidity and access to global capital markets – covering loans, fixed income and equity investment – for Abu Dhabi’s government-related entities.

Both organisations have also committed to developing alternative sources of capital by connecting Japanese and Asian institutional investors with Abu Dhabi government entities.

Hidekatsu Take, Deputy President of Mizuho Financial Group, said Abu Dhabi stands at the forefront of global innovation and investment.

“By partnering with ADIO, we are offering our clients a gateway to a world-class business environment, advanced infrastructure and thriving sectors that promise long-term returns,” he said.

The signing forms part of a broader push to cement the emirate’s position as a gateway for global investment.

Through platforms like ADIF, Abu Dhabi is showcasing its competitive advantages, from seamless market access and sector-focused free zones to ADIO’s economic clusters, to international business leaders, investors and family offices.