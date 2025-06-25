RAK real estate: Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island launches with prices starting AED2.49mn

Ardee has launched the sale for Fairmont Residences Al Marjan Island , its branded residential project in partnership with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, during a broker event in Dubai.

The development features 523 residences, including beachfront apartments, townhouses, and villas ranging from one to six bedrooms, with prices starting at AED 2.49 million.

Ardee unveiled its Sea Villas as part of the launch. These homes are priced from AED 70 million and offer floor plans of approximately 1,850 square metres and beyond. The villas include amenities, sea views, private beach cabanas, and basement parking.

Christie’s International Real Estate Ras Al Khaimah serves as Ardee’s master agency for the project. The firm will oversee GCC and international outreach, utilising Christie’s network and expertise to attract buyers and manage transactions from inquiry through to handover.

Residents will have access to a private beach, Fairmont Fit Fitness Centre & Studio, family and kids’ pool, adults-only sky pool, terrace and bar, resident owners’ lounge, private dining room, boardroom, games room, kids’ club, screening room, and wellness facilities including treatment rooms. All residences connect to the adjacent Fairmont Al Marjan Island resort.

The development offers services including private chef experiences, in-home catering, childcare, dog walking, housekeeping, concierge support, and a home maintenance programme for when residents are away.

Buyers will receive membership in the Accor Owner Benefits Program, which includes Diamond status in the Accor Live Limitless programme, the ability to gift Gold status, and privileges at over 5,700 hotels and resorts worldwide.

Ardee Al Marjan Island spans over 2.5 million square feet and represents a multibillion-dirham project designed as a lifestyle community.

The master-planned development will feature branded and serviced residences, townhouses, and private villas, along with a hotel, an F&B and retail promenade, and lifestyle amenities integrated into a coastal environment.