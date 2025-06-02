EXCLUSIVE: Inside Wynn Resorts’ Las Vegas-style UAE expansion

The much-anticipated Wynn Al Marjan resort is well on its way to becoming the UAE’s first integrated gaming resort, extending the experience to the Middle East and beyond. With construction currently 60 per cent complete , the resort is scheduled to open its doors to the public in early 2027.

Arabian Business was among the first publications granted access to insights into Wynn’s operations in Las Vegas, to understand how this vast enterprise will be translated 8,000 miles away in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Walking into the Wynn Las Vegas, the opulence and sheer scale is unmistakable – in fact, it is record-breaking, with the hotel being one of the biggest globally. The 50,000 sq. ft. property – encompassing both the Wynn and Encore resort, although different, seamlessly operates as one with a total of 4,500 rooms.

The floral (Wynn) or butterfly (Encore) detailed floors hear the steps of thousands of people during the course of the day, from hotel guests to casino players to restaurant visitors and the general public – the grounds are always busy.

With a resort of this scale housing thousands of rooms, several restaurants, bars, clubs, a golf course, casinos, swimming pools, luxury stores and more – operations needs to run with the precision of a well-oiled machine – undoubtedly, this takes a big and well-trained team across several departments.

A similar operation is expected to translate to Ras Al Khaimah to run the first-of-its-kind concept in the Middle East, also mirroring a scale that is uncommon in the region. Wynn Al Marjan will house 1,500 rooms and the property will span over 60 hectares.

From scents, lights and carpets down to the most minuscule elements – almost every corner of the hotel has been designed by Todd-Avery Lenahan, President & Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development – with every element picked to serve a purpose. The same attention to detail, intricacy (if not more) and process will be applied to Wynn Al Marjan, which Lenahan describes as “something entirely distinctive for this region.”

Wynn’s staffing for success

Part of the integrated leadership team will also be Max Topainer, former COO of Wynn Las Vegas, who is relocating to Ras Al Khaimah to take on the role of President for Wynn Al Marjan Island – a move symbolic of the global weight being thrown behind the project. And he’s not coming alone.

A wave of professionals from Wynn properties around the world are already preparing for the transition, with as many as 200 team members expected to move to Ras Al Khaimah within six months of the opening.

The full team will be assembled on site, allowing ample time to instill Wynn’s signature culture into operations – a value system deeply rooted in the brand. Training, cultural immersion and operational readiness are already high on the agenda.

“The nuts and bolts of how you’re really going to run things, the decisions need to be made now and they need to make them when they can think about it and be thoughtful and really make the right calls. You don’t want to do it six months before you open,” Michael Weaver, Chief Communications and Brand Officer, said during the tour.

“It’s early, yes, but on the day it opens, it has to be perfect,” he explained.

Wynn Al Marjan has already opened its hiring portal ahead of time. The hiring process is integral to maintaining the company culture standardised across Wynn properties across the world.

Regional touch, global standards

While Wynn Al Marjan has the same DNA as its Las Vegas sibling – right down to its high-count bedsheets, floral arrangements and ‘Wynn at Home’ amenities – it is being designed as an experience that speaks to the region’s culture and guest expectations. From the gaming areas to the restaurants, shows and several other offerings across the hotel – the RAK integrated gaming resort will have similar experiences but elevated and catered to the region.

“This is our most culturally responsive room and suite design that we have ever done. We thought a great deal about personal modesty, religious principles and values and even the way people from the Middle East behave and conduct themselves in a hotel room differently than a Westerner or European would,” Lenahan said.

Designing for the UAE’s cultural context was non-negotiable. Certain suites will be designed in a way where a husband and wife can enjoy their stay without the woman ever being seen, even during room service delivery – a detail crafted to offer ultimate discretion.

As seen in the first looks revealed by Wynn last month, the resort’s King rooms are designed with distinctive entry vestibules which separate the sleeping quarters from the corridor – a contrast as compared to contemporary resort layouts.

The interiors are heavily inspired by regional elements including the artistic and cultural heritage featuring arched forms, layered textures and reflective surfaces.

Wynn Al Marjan will also debut a completely separate spa experience for men and women, with no interaction between the spaces, while still offering the same holistic wellness philosophy.

The design ethos continues outdoors, with 12 pools including adult-only, family, and children’s zones — but no gaming areas by the water, unlike in Las Vegas.

Gaming: Separate and regulated

While gaming has made headlines, Wynn is taking a nuanced approach. The gaming area will be physically separated from the rest of the resort. Visitors can access every other part of the property without ever seeing a gaming floor.

Gaming regulations will be determined by local authorities. The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, established by Federal Decree Law and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is currently shaping the oversight structure.

Entertainment-wise, it was revealed that a custom-made show, currently under development will also premiere exclusively at Al Marjan. Details remain tightly under wraps for now.

In true Wynn fashion, no detail is spared. In Las Vegas, the scale of operations is immense – up to 14,000 pieces of bread is baked daily, featuring over 200 varieties, while seasonal ingredients like Japanese sweet peas and fresh produce from France are featured year-round.

The resort also houses 10,000 flowers refreshed every four weeks, and 800 orchids, all contributing to its immersive floral identity.

Each resort features a signature scent, in similar fashion the Al Marjan signature scent will be created. While Wynn is globally known for motifs like flowers (Wynn) and butterflies (Encore), Al Marjan is set to have a dedicated motif reflecting culture and heritage that will be featured in various elements across the resort.

The resort will feature several pieces of art, similar to its Las Vegas counterpart – carefully sourced by Lenahan and the team from around the world. During its opening, Wynn Al Marjan could potentially feature artwork loaned from other global Wynn locations.

“We have a major art story that we will be unveiling as we approach the opening, there will be such extraordinary riches artistically around this property – from incredible antiquity all the way to major contemporary works coming from all over the world that will find homes throughout this property,” Lenahan excitedly revealed.

Several exciting developments are in the works, however, details are currently under wraps and will be revealed at a later date. One thing was made clear – what Wynn Al Marjan is set to offer in the region is unlike anything ever done before – the scale will be immense, the details will be intricate and the impact will be immediate.