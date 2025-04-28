Revealed: Wynn Al Marjan unveils first look inside resort guest rooms

Wynn Al Marjan Island , UAE’s first integrated gaming resort has unveiled the first look at its guest accommodations ahead of its 2027 opening.

The new images showcase the creative vision behind a selection of the resort’s 1,530 rooms, suites, and villas, developed by Wynn Design & Development, the in-house design team behind the brand’s global portfolio.

The Resort King rooms are designed with a distinctive entry vestibule separating the sleeping quarters from the corridor, a contrast from the open-plan layouts seen in many contemporary resorts.

This design feature enhances privacy and brings a residential feel to the accommodations. Floor-to-ceiling windows feature views of the Arabian Gulf, while interiors draw inspiration from the region’s artistic and cultural heritage, with arched forms, reflective surfaces, and layered textures.

“Designing Wynn Al Marjan Island meant honoring a remarkable legacy while building something entirely distinctive for this region,” said Todd-Avery Lenahan, President & Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development.

“These rooms are rooted in the language of Wynn but reinterpreted for this oceanfront experience. They’re a beautiful expression of form and function influenced by Ras Al Khaimah’s natural beauty,” he added.

The rooms feature custom lighting and mirrored accents with warm tones while luxurious bathrooms feature double vanities, walk-in showers, and freestanding soaking tubs.

Wynn Al Marjan resort king rooms

Image source: Supplied

Spanning more than 60 hectares, Wynn Al Marjan Island will also feature 24 restaurants offering fine, casual, and social dining, a five-star spa, a Shopping Parterre showcasing world-class designer boutiques, 12 pools surrounded by cabanas and lush gardens, a private marina capable of accommodating luxury vessels up to 75 meters, and a 420-meter white-sand beach. Wynn’s signature entertainment will also be a centerpiece of the destination.

Construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island remains on track for its early 2027 debut, marking Wynn Resorts’ first integrated resort in the UAE.

In another step toward the highly anticipated debut, Wynn Al Marjan Island has officially launched its careers page, opening the first wave of roles for the integrated gaming resort. Available now at wynnalmarjanisland.com/careers, the portal invites candidates to join the “Wynn family,” with opportunities spanning food and beverage, hotel operations, entertainment, and wellness.

The careers page details that new hires will help deliver the “Wynn feeling” as the brand makes its first entry into the Middle East.

Arabian Business was among the first publications given early access to exclusive details about Wynn Al Marjan Island. Senior executives, including Michael Weaver, Chief Communications and Brand Officer at Wynn Resorts, shared insights into the design, service philosophy, and unique features that will set the Ras Al Khaimah resort apart.

The leadership team provided an early look at how the project is shaping up to redefine luxury hospitality in Ras Al Khaimah, highlighting new design details, elevated service standards, and what visitors can expect when Wynn opens its first property in the region.

Speaking about the project’s progress, Weaver said, “The nuts and bolts of how you’re really going to run things, the decisions need to be made now and they need to make them when they can think about it and be thoughtful and really make the right calls. You don’t want to do it six months before you open,” he said. “It’s early, yes, but on the day it opens, it has to be perfect.”

Available job openings include positions such as Manager of Travel Industry Sales, Executive Director of Technical Operations, Procurement Analyst, and more.

Wynn Resorts Limited recently announced that Wynn Al Marjan Island has secured a $2.4 billion construction loan facility with a syndicate of global and regional banks to finance the development. The facility, structured across both AED and USD currencies, marks the largest hospitality financing deal in UAE history and provides significant financial flexibility to the project’s joint venture partners.

Institutions backing the transaction include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

With construction progressing and key operational foundations being laid, Wynn Al Marjan Island is scheduled to open its doors in early 2027.